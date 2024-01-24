Madonna pays tribute to daughter Mercy James in front of thousands on tour on milestone 18th birthday: 'You surprised all of us'

As The Celebration Tour continues to sell out arenas worldwide, Madonna isn't forgetting to carve out extra special time for her loved ones, with the latest being her daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James.

The 65-year-old pop icon's daughter officially turned 18 years old earlier this week, and in order to celebrate her big day, she recruited her thousands of fans.

As she was performing at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 22, which can house nearly 20,000 attendees at capacity, she brought up her talented daughter to receive a special serenade.

The newly-minted adult was playing the piano at the show, and as Madonna led her troupe in singing happy birthday, the audience joined in for the occasion, leading Mercy to exclaim: "Oh my god!"

Madonna said: "Thank you to the people," as she then motioned to her daughter. "Stand up, stand up, beautiful girl. Look at this queen. That's what a beautiful queen looks like."

The troupe then gave Mercy a birthday cupcake with a lit candle and asked her to make a wish. As she closed her eyes and blew out the candle, the crowd erupted into cheers. Madonna hugged her daughter and proudly remarked: "That's my girl!"

© Getty Images Madonna's daughter Mercy James turned 18 earlier this week

She then looked at the drink in her hand and joked: "Do you want a sip?" before quickly adding: "Oh no, 18's not the drinking age here." Mercy then left center stage while shouting out to the audience: "I love you all!"

Mercy lands in the middle among Madonna's six children: her oldest is daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, followed by sons Rocco Ritchie, 23, and David Banda, also 18. Her youngest are twins Stella and Estere, both 11.

The Desperately Seeking Susan star also shared the sweetest tribute to her daughter on Instagram, complete with family photos and videos, plus ones that displayed her talents as a pianist and photographer.

© Getty Images Madonna recruited her audience and members of her troupe to celebrate her daughter's milestone

"Beautiful Chifundo James! You're 18 yrs old today!! Beautiful Mercy James. You're already a young woman! Beautiful African Queen!!" she wrote.

"You surprised all of us! You were always the quiet one. The gentle one. The shy and stoic one. While all of my other children were clamoring for attention, you were hiding under your hoodie – never wanting to draw attention to yourself."

She continued: "Always humble and kind, always the first one to say thank you. To clear the table after dinner! To come and hug me and say how much you appreciate something. And always the most responsible."

© Getty Images The star's kids have been an active part of her tour, with Mercy playing the piano

She continued to praise her daughter, saying she was "astounded by the woman you have become," deeming her "poised and radiant, skilled and soulful."

Of her skills as an artist, Madonna added: "To hear you play Chopin every night in my show with such confidence is such a thrill. To see what you see through the lens of your camera.

"To watch how you care for your younger sisters. To see you unfold from a chrysalis to a butterfly. Beautiful Chifundo James, nothing gives me greater pleasure than to watch you grow. You really are a wonder."

