Inside Elizabeth and Damian Hurley’s fortune: How power duo are taking over Hollywood

Having frequently accompanied his celebrated mother, Elizabeth Hurley, to red-carpet events and premieres, Damian, 21, quickly developed an affinity for the spotlight.

At 58, Elizabeth, who has been an enduring presence in showbiz, masterfully balanced her career with the demands of single motherhood. Their bond, both personal and professional, has been instrumental in shaping Damian’s journey in the entertainment industry and forging their presence as a power duo in Hollywood.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elizabeth is worth in the region of $50 million, while Damien is thought to be worth in the region of $500,000 and rising. Here's a look into how his fortune is growing.

Elizabeth and her son Damian have a close bond

Modeling and tracing Elizabeth's footprints

Damian's launch into the modelling world at 17 was no doubt influenced by Elizabeth's illustrious career in the same realm. Elizabeth, with her multiple British Vogue covers and her surprising entry as an Estée Lauder spokesmodel in 1995, set a high bar and her experiences undoubtedly have offered Damian insights, as he embarked on collaborations with icons like Pat McGrath.

Now represented by IMG Models in London, Damian’s professional trajectory seems to mirror the heights reached by his mother in her prime. With IMG models potentially earning more than $201,072 annually, Damian seems set to not only follow Elizabeth's path but also possibly surpass it.

© David M. Benett Damian Hurley is a successful model

A budding photographer

Damian's penchant for photography, especially showcased in the stunning bikini photographs of Elizabeth, is another shared passion. Elizabeth, always his muse and cheerleader, mentioned their collaborative sessions saying, "When we're on holiday together, sure he'll take some pictures... he's got a really good eye.”

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley steals the spotlight in deeply plunging top and lace skirt for a night out

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shows off three plunging swimsuits in striking new photos

Social stardom

Elizabeth, with her impressive 2.6 million followers on Instagram, has been a digital sensation for years. Damian, not far behind, leverages his growing social media presence, which already boasts 142,000 followers. Their shared moments on Instagram provide glimpses into their close-knit bond.

Even though Elizabeth had reservations about Damian’s early forays into social media, recognizing its potential, she later championed his professional online presence.

© David M. Benett Elizabeth Hurley (L) and son Damian Hurley attend the World Premiere of "Paddington 2

Acting and directing

While Elizabeth made waves with roles in films like Passenger 57, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, and Bedazzled, Damian's initiation came with a guest role in The Royals, a series starring Elizabeth.

Damian's acting pursuits have further bolstered his earnings. As per The Screen Actors Guild rates, guest roles like Damian's can command between $5,951 to $9,522 per episode, depending on the episode duration.

Furthermore, as he ventures into directing, with projects like The Boy on the Beach and the recent mystery drama Strictly Confidential, it's evident that Damian is diversifying his income streams, a smart move in an ever-evolving industry.

As he explores directing, Elizabeth, ever the supportive mother, has enthusiastically participated in his projects, proving that their collaborative spirit extends beyond modelling and photography.

© Photo: Instagram Elizabeth and Damian when he was a toddler

The inheritance controversy

Despite Damian's budding career, 2021 brought a jarring financial challenge. His disinheritance from Steve Bing's £180 million estate was a blow to the Hurleys. Elizabeth’s distress over the issue was palpable, as she expressed in a statement: “When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of. What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated.”