Jennifer Lopez's co-star's shocking one-word review of star

Jennifer Lopez's former co-star, Luis Guzmán, made a subtle dig at the actress when asked about his experience working with her. The pair starred alongside each other in the 1998 crime comedy Out of Sight. The film saw Jennifer take on the role of U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco while Luis portrayed Joe Chirino, an escaped prisoner. The cheeky dig came when the 68-year-old appeared alongside his Wednesday castmates Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and Georgie Farmer in a Hot Ones Versus video on Tuesday.

"You’ve worked with some of the biggest legends in Hollywood history," Emma said to Luis as photos of him with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Adam Sandler, and Mark Wahlberg were projected on the screen. "I will now run down a list of your previous collaborators and you must quickly give me one word that best describes them," she added.

© Getty Images for Netflix Luis made a cheeky dig at his former co-star

When Emma brought up Jennifer, Luis gave a mediocre response, simply saying she was "Ok". The one-word answer shocked the actor's co-stars who were left in fits of laughter.

Luis’s harsh opinion became even more apparent when he went on to give glowing reviews of his other co-stars. He hailed Adam as "amazing" after appearing alongside him in 2002’s Punch-Drunk Love, 2003’s Anger Management, 2014’s Top Five, 2016’s The Do-Over, 2017’s Sandy Wexler and 2023’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez starred alongside Luis in Out of Sight

In regards to his Wednesday castmates, Luis described Catherine Zeta-Jones as "bellísima" and Jenna as "a prodigy". Clearly touched by the comment, Jenna responded: "'Aww, I love you."

Wednesday

Luis stars as Gomez Addams in the Netflix series, with Catherine portraying his wife, Morticia, and Jenna playing his daughter, Wednesday. Part one of Wednesday’s second season premiered on August 6, with part two set to be released on September 3.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the new series: "Wednesday has been a hit ever since it first landed on Netflix back in 2022. With Jenna Ortega leading the way and a stellar cast of newcomers, including Steve Buscemi and the national treasure that is Joanna Lumley, the show is clearly not short on talent. Season two promises to be just as entertaining."

© JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday

According to producers, the next instalment is "darker and more complex" as Wednesday navigates "family, friends, new mysteries and old adversaries" in her second year at Nevermore.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Wednesday is one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time, so it’s no surprise that the streamer is considering a spin-off show focusing on Uncle Fester."