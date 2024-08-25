Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's multi-million net worths and earnings compared amid divorce and prenup talk

A Hollywood fairytale came to a close last week when it was revealed that after months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting a divorce.

The couple had one of the most enduring love stories in the entertainment world, first getting engaged in the aughts before calling it quits in 2004, only to rekindle their romance in 2021 and finally tie the knot a year later.

However, with the filing of their divorce papers by the actress with a Los Angeles Superior County Court, there is no mention of a prenuptial agreement, stating the couple is so far "unsure" about the division of their assets.

Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

While it is likely they will add a prenup as the proceedings continue, at this point in time, the equitable distribution of their assets and earnings over the past two years of their marriage does complicate things.

Take a look at Jennifer and Ben's net worths, the source for their earnings, and some of the other common assets at stake in their divorce…

2/ 5 © Getty Images Ben Affleck's net worth Ben, on the other hand, has become a force in Hollywood thanks to his work both in front of and behind the camera. As a leading man, he has attracted considerable acclaim (Hollywoodland, Gone Girl) and commercial success (Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, his work as Batman). MORE: Ben Affleck's net worth compared to his other exes Jennifer Garner and Gwyneth Paltrow As a director, producer and writer, he has two Oscars to his name (for Good Will Hunting and Argo), plus several other awards for the likes of The Town, Air, and more, plus a production company with best friend Matt Damon named Artists Equity. He boasts a $150 million net worth.

3/ 5 © Getty Ben and Jennifer's shared assets Among the common assets they possess, the big ticket item is their home, a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion that served as their family home after marriage. MORE: Jennifer Lopez's six engagement rings worth $13m are eye-watering In July, however, the home hit the market for an equally insane $68 million, although has not yet found a buyer. The sale from that would equally be split (or some combination of such) between them both if they were to bypass a prenup.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Jennifer's earnings during their marriage The next thing that comes into question are the couple's earnings. Since their July 2022 Vegas elopement, Jennifer has starred in three films (Shotgun Wedding, The Mother, and Atlas), plus released the album This is Me…Now, alongside an accompanying documentary (The Greatest Love Story Never Told) and a visual album. READ: Jennifer Lopez talks Ben Affleck break-up and $20 million plot to tell their love story — despite advice not to She is set to star in two upcoming films, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, both of which are being produced by Artists Equity. There is also Delola, her brand of beverages launched in 2023, plus her brand deals with Coach and Intimissimi, and her own beauty line, JLo Beauty. Jennifer is also set to co-produce an adaptation of Emily Henry's novel Happy Place for Netflix, as well as Netflix's adaptation of the novel The Cipher.