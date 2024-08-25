Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's multi-million net worths and earnings compared amid divorce and prenup talk

The couple had one of the most enduring love stories in the entertainment world, first getting engaged in the aughts before calling it quits in 2004, only to rekindle their romance in 2021 and finally tie the knot a year later.
However, with the filing of their divorce papers by the actress with a Los Angeles Superior County Court, there is no mention of a prenuptial agreement, stating the couple is so far "unsure" about the division of their assets.
While it is likely they will add a prenup as the proceedings continue, at this point in time, the equitable distribution of their assets and earnings over the past two years of their marriage does complicate things.
Take a look at Jennifer and Ben's net worths, the source for their earnings, and some of the other common assets at stake in their divorce…
Thanks to her illustrious film career, several number one hits, many business ventures and endorsements (from L'Oreal to Versace), philanthropy, tours, residencies, and much more, the star has a whopping $400 million net worth, per celebritynetworth.com.
Ben Affleck's net worth
Ben, on the other hand, has become a force in Hollywood thanks to his work both in front of and behind the camera. As a leading man, he has attracted considerable acclaim (Hollywoodland, Gone Girl) and commercial success (Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, his work as Batman).
As a director, producer and writer, he has two Oscars to his name (for Good Will Hunting and Argo), plus several other awards for the likes of The Town, Air, and more, plus a production company with best friend Matt Damon named Artists Equity. He boasts a $150 million net worth.
Ben and Jennifer's shared assets
Among the common assets they possess, the big ticket item is their home, a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion that served as their family home after marriage.
In July, however, the home hit the market for an equally insane $68 million, although has not yet found a buyer. The sale from that would equally be split (or some combination of such) between them both if they were to bypass a prenup.
Jennifer's earnings during their marriage
The next thing that comes into question are the couple's earnings. Since their July 2022 Vegas elopement, Jennifer has starred in three films (Shotgun Wedding, The Mother, and Atlas), plus released the album This is Me…Now, alongside an accompanying documentary (The Greatest Love Story Never Told) and a visual album.
She is set to star in two upcoming films, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, both of which are being produced by Artists Equity. There is also Delola, her brand of beverages launched in 2023, plus her brand deals with Coach and Intimissimi, and her own beauty line, JLo Beauty.
Jennifer is also set to co-produce an adaptation of Emily Henry's novel Happy Place for Netflix, as well as Netflix's adaptation of the novel The Cipher.
Ben's earnings during their marriage
As for Ben, 2022 was the year he first started Artists Equity with Matt, with their first production being the critically acclaimed Air. He also starred in Hypnotic and made a cameo as Batman in The Flash (and let's not forget the multiple Dunkin' Donuts commercials).
Ben is an executive producer for the recently released The Instigators and is also filming and producing The Accountant 2, plus is a producer on both Kiss of the Spider Woman and Unstoppable. He was also an executive producer of the miniseries We Were the Lucky Ones.
It was announced also in 2023 that Artists Equity had partnered on a series of TV and film projects with Chris Hemsworth's company, WildState, which will serve as a potential major source of revenue as well.