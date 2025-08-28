TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager reveals lavish Italian home she and her family 'will miss'

TODAY fans are missing Jenna Bush Hager on their screens. For the past week, the TODAY with Jenna & Friends anchor has been vacationing in Italy with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children, daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine, and son, Hal, five. Jenna and her family stayed in a lavish Italian abode outside of Rome. The TODAY anchor shared clips from their trip to her Instagram, telling her followers they'll "miss our home outside of Rome!"

Jenna tagged the Rome Cavaliere Waldorf Astoria hotel in her post, hinting that she and her family stayed there during their visit. The hotel is set on Rome's highest hilltop, offers guests panoramic views of the city, and access to a pool to beat the Roman heat. And, it is home to Rome's only 3-Michelin star restaurant. The luxury hotel was definitely a comfortable place for Jenna and her family to stay.

In her post to her 1.5 million followers, Jenna shared moments from her vacation. The family visited many of Rome's churches, climbed the Spanish steps, watched the city at the Waldorf Astoria, and made wishes in the Trevi Fountain. It seemed the experience was a good one, as Jenna wrote in her caption: "We love Roma!"

© Instagram Jenna and Henry married in 2008

Who else was missing from TODAY?

While Jenna and her family enjoyed their Italian break, another TODAY anchor soaked up the Tuscan sun too. Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts vacationed in Italy as they celebrated his 71st birthday. Deborah gushed about their trip to Instagram, writing: "The beauty of Italy in August. Sunny. Quiet. Lovely. #grateful #heart."

Al reminisced on his 2009 vacation to Italy with Deborah, sharing a throwback photo of the two of them in front of a clock tower in Siena. He jokingly wrote: "Only that clock tower and @deborahrobertsabc haven't changed. I look ancient."

© Instagram Al and Deborah have been married for almost 30 years

Jenna's family time

Both Al and Jenna seem to be taking more time to focus on their families. Jenna's three kids head back to school soon and in the meantime, she's been candid about wanting to slow things down.

© Instagram Hal is Jenna's youngest

"As busy as we are, life slows down a little in the summer. And it's so nice to spend this calmer, quality time with family – the season is all about being together," she told First for Women.

"We love the little joy of being outside more in the summer. I remember on Sundays before I had to go back to work, I would take the kids to the park or we would stay outside and I would paint with them, because it's just about being together outside and enjoying nature."

© Instagram Jenna's kids love to travel

Even though it looks like Jenna and her family left Italy, the TODAY anchor extended her vacation. According to the TODAY website, pre-recorded episodes of TODAY with Jenna & Friends will air through Friday, August 29. Jenna will return to the anchor desk on Tuesday, September 2.