Travis Kelce's dad plans special birthday gift for Taylor Swift 'that tweaks the strings of her heart'

Travis Kelce’s dad is pulling out all the stops for Taylor Swift’s special day, revealing he’s planning a heartfelt birthday gift for the superstar.

Ed Kelce opened up about his unique strategy for choosing the perfect present for Taylor on the December 12 episode of the Baskin and Phelps podcast. Taylor—who has been romantically linked to Ed’s son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, for over a year—celebrates her 35th birthday on Friday, December 13.

"Buying Taylor a present is like trying to buy Jason or Travis a present,” Ed admitted on the show, referencing Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles player. “There’s nothing they want that they don’t already have."

Clearly, it’s no small task trying to shop for someone like Taylor, whose life is filled with glittering accolades, sold-out stadiums, and unimaginable success. But Ed knows exactly what route to take. "You have to look beyond that" he explained. "You gotta dig down and come up with something special."

For Ed, it’s not about the money. In fact, he believes the price tag is irrelevant. "The amount of money is meaningless. You’re not going to crush Taylor Swift with a gift that cost, you know, $100,000," he said. Instead, he’s focusing on something far more meaningful.

Travis and Taylor have been dating since 2023

"You’ve got to get something that tweaks the strings of her heart that you spend 10 bucks on," he continued. "Then she’ll just be all gooey. You’ve got to find something that triggers the emotion."

It’s clear Ed is taking a personal and thoughtful approach to his future daughter-in-law’s birthday, reflecting just how special Taylor has become to the Kelce family.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on September 08, 2024 in New York City

Taylor’s upcoming milestone marks the end of a truly extraordinary year. At just 34, the pop icon has reached heights that even she could hardly have imagined.

Her career-defining Eras Tour captivated fans across the globe, spanning 152 stops and setting record after record. According to The New York Times, the tour earned an eye-watering $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales, cementing Taylor as one of the most successful performers of all time.

Taylor and Travis have sparked engagement rumors

The Eras Tour came to an emotional conclusion on Sunday, December 8, at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. As if the final show wasn’t already monumental, fans added a personal touch by singing “Happy Birthday” to Taylor, celebrating her upcoming big day in unison. It was a moment that showcased the deep connection Taylor shares with her fanbase—a bond that has only grown stronger over the years.

When it comes to her birthday, Taylor is no stranger to celebrating in style. Last year, the Shake It Off singer hosted an intimate party in New York City, attended by a select group of her closest friends. Among the star-studded guest list were Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Este and Alana Haim, Zoë Kravitz, and Antoni Porowski.