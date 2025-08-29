Harry Redknapp's wife's 'terrifying' sepsis battle inspires campaign

Harry Redknapp has launched a new campaign in support of sepsis following his wife’s hospitalisation with the infection almost a decade ago. The ex-footballer and manager revealed he was teaming up with the UK Sepsis Trust to call for better recognition of the condition to ensure swift and effective treatment. His wife, Sandra Redknapp, 78, was hospitalised with a life-threatening case of sepsis in 2018 after she developed it from a kidney infection. Years after her recovery, Harry, also 78, pledged his support for 2025’s Sepsis Awareness Month with a campaign called 'It’s Game On for Sepsis'.

The campaign engages sports clubs and communities across the UK with an online game, the Sepsis Savvy Shootout. Drawing from his legendary football career, the game helps players learn about sepsis while equipping them with the knowledge they need to recognise early signs of the infection and take life-saving action at the right time.

Speaking about his involvement, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said: "In 2018, my wife Sandra developed sepsis from a kidney infection. It was a terrifying experience – but we were lucky. She survived. 48,000 families across the UK aren’t as fortunate. That’s why I’ve teamed up with The UK Sepsis Trust to get life-saving information in front of as many people as possible."

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection, and five lives are lost to the condition every hour in the UK. Nearly 80,000 people each year suffer life-changing after-effects in the UK, with 82% of sepsis survivors experiencing 'Post-Sepsis Syndrome' more than a year after hospital discharge, and 18% left permanently unable to work.

© Instagram Sandra Redknapp, 78, was hospitalised with a life-threatening case of sepsis in 2018

Sandra's recent health scare

The father of two’s involvement with Sepsis Awareness Month comes just one month after Sandra was hospitalised again with an unknown illness. News of her health scare was announced by racing pundit Matt Chapman on ITV 4 during his commentary of Harry Redknapp’s horse King of Bears’ performance at Great Yarmouth Racecourse in July.

© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I Harry has been married to Sandra for 57 years, and the couple share two sons

Matt explained: "So, King of Bears, just to say Harry Redknapp will be watching this horse from his hospital bed, but not his bed, his missus Sandra is just being treated in hospital at the moment. Sandra, if you’re listening in - I think she wanted to watch Emmerdale, but Harry’s making her watch this race."

© Instagram Sandra was recently hospitalised again with an unknown illness

Harry has been married to Sandra for 57 years, and the couple share two sons, Jamie, 52, and Mark, 55.