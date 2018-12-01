Everything you need to know about Harry and Sandra Redknapp's relationship Harry and Sandra Redknapp = couple goals!

Harry Redknapp has won hearts on I'm a Celebrity after chatting lovingly about his wife of 51 years, Sandra. But how much do you know about the loved-up pair? Find out everything you ever wanted to know about their sweet relationship, from when they first met to the slightly unfortunate incident involving Harry's Range Rover back in 2016 which was briefly discussed on the reality TV show…

Harry first approached Sandra at a pub back in 1963, when they were both just 17. The loved-up couple tied the knot just four years later in 1967, meaning that they have recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary! The pair share two sons, Jamie and Mark, and are grandparents to Molly, Charley and Beau. Jamie was married to Strictly's Louise Redknapp before the pair split in December 2017. The football manager has previously opened up about his and Sandra's big day, and revealed that Frank Lampard was meant to be the best man before breaking his leg playing football. Chatting about Frank, Harry told the Telegraph: "Later on, he married Sandra’s sister, Pat. Neither of the girls had ever seen a game of football, and it was just an absolute coincidence that a couple of weeks after I'd started going out with Sandra, he met Pat. It was a bit strange, becoming related to a teammate, but it was great because we were marrying into a lovely family."

Speaking about his wife in the jungle, Harry said: "She's my life. I'm a bit scared, getting a bit older. I love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me. We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her. Jamie says, 'You've won the lottery'. We just get on so well. I only want to be with her. Saturday night we go out, have something to eat. I just can't wait to see her." Sandra admitted that she was flattered but a little embarrassed by Harry's romantic gesture in the jungle, telling The Sun: "It has been quite hard to watch him. He doesn't realise everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it's quite embarrassing really. He doesn't realise that all the public are seeing him say things, which is very nice. It's very flattering."

She also joked about him learning to dance in the jungle, saying: "When he did the floss I really couldn't believe it, the only other time I saw him dance was when we got married." She admitted she missed him too, saying: "I miss him terribly. I didn't realise they take your phone off you in the first week before the show starts so he rang me to say, 'I can't speak to you anymore'. That was hard." Their son Jamie has suggested that his mum would have a hard time without Harry for three weeks, telling the Sunday Mirror: "I was actually really surprised when I found out he was going to be on because he didn't tell me - I read it in the paper. He was like, 'If I had told you, you would have told me off.' I'm going to try and vote him out. I want him to come home and see my mum and get him out of there. My mum is more nervous than anything as she misses him whenever they are apart."

Harry revealed that Sandra takes care of him and jokingly calls him 'Mr Pastry' after the TV character due to his clumsiness. He said: "I'm useless. She treats me like a baby. She does everything. I can't cook, I can't make a coffee, I can't do nothing. I could make a cup of tea and a cheese sandwich, but that's it." It hasn't always been smooth sailing in the couple's relationship though, as Harry revealed to his fellow campmates that he once accidentally ran over Sandra with his Range Rover. He said: "I used to think I was a good driver but I had a nightmare and ran over my wife one day. She got out the car and I thought she'd crossed the road and I pulled forward and she fell into the road and a bus stopped literally yards away and the most amazing part of the story probably, my grand-daughter is sitting on top of the bus and sees all of this. Unreal."

