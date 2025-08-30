1000lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton sparks concern in new video alongside fiancée

Tammy Slaton has shared her first TikTok video since the death of her cousin, but a surprising bruise on her face had fans concerned. The 1000lb Sisters star posted a video on her TikTok of her singing along to the song "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins, while in a car with her fiancée, Andrea Dalton. The video did not have a caption, but Tammy, who has appeared on the TLC show since 2020, tagged Andrea, whom she met earlier in 2025, two years after the tragic death of her husband.

Tammy was all smiles in the video, which included her usual filter, but fans were quick to take to the comments after noticing she had a dark purple bruise on her chin. After several comments, Tammy responded to one to reveal that she had undergone dental surgery and had several teeth removed, leading to the bruise.

Other comments praised Tammy for her new look, with one writing that they had "never been so proud of someone I've never met before". Tammy is believed to have lost around 500 pounds since starting her weight loss journey in 2022. She has also undergone skin removal surgery, and can now move around with a walker or an oxygen tank.

In the video, Tammy and Andrea sang along to the hit 1980s song; at one point, Andrea said something to Tammy that made her burst into laughter, and Andrea pulled faces at the camera.

© TLC Tammy Slaton (R) with her fiancee Amanda (L)

Tammy's video came days after the heartbreaking news of her cousin, Katie Slaton's death. Katie was 37 when she passed away after a diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer, leaving her loved ones "completely crushed."

Tammy's sister Amanda shared the news on Tuesday, August 26, just 24 hours after she had asked fans to keep Katie in their prayers. Tammy and her reality star sister Amy have yet to publicly acknowledge Katie's death, but they did support her during her illness, sharing details of her GoFundMe page.

Katie Slaton takes a selfie in her car

Katie was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare form of stomach cancer. She had been undergoing chemotherapy but died from the disease on August 25, at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Tammy came out as pansexual in 2021, and in early 2025, she shared that "after Caleb passing," she realized she didn't "want to be with men anymore". Season seven of 1000lb Sisters has seen Tammy reveal her romance with Andrea to her family, sharing that they met on a dating app.

© Tammy Slaton Amanda, Misty and Tammy Slaton in a scene from 1000lbs Sisters

It also saw Tammy nervously telling her older sisters, Misty and Amanda, about her new relationship, acknowledging that they do not "prefer people" that are "gay". In response, Misty said: "It don't matter to me," adding that she was "not sure why Tammy feels like we would have a problem with her dating a female".

"I have a son that's gay. I don't care as long as she treats you right,” she continued. “So for her to pop off and say, 'Well I know y'all probably don't agree with me dating a woman.' I mean, I was completely taken aback by it, to be honest. It really surprised me."

© Tammy Slaton Tammy poses with her husband Caleb in 2023

Caleb and Tammy met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio in November 2022. They fell in love and married in a small ceremony, surrounded by family and friends, after only weeks of knowing each other. "Rip sweet angel, you will forever be missed and loved so much, thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," Tammy wrote in a tribute to Caleb.