Who is Chloë Grace Moretz's new model wife Kate Harrison?

Labour Day weekend marked a double celebration as Chloë Grace Moretz tied the knot with model Kate Harrison. The actress took to Instagram to share an insight into the special day with her 23.8 million followers. "Words can’t even begin to express how this feels," she penned. Chloë looked ethereal in a custom light blue gown by Louis Vuitton for the ceremony while Kate donned a white lace bustier with a matching skirt from the French fashion house designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere. Both later slipped into sleek tailored looks for the after party.

The pair, who first began dating in 2018, confirmed their engagements on New Year's Day in 2025. "I honestly don’t even know if words can put together how I feel," Chloë told Vogue. "I think what I’m most looking forward to about getting married is just being together. We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows. I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other. [And,] to have Nicolas and LV behind us—doing two brides dresses, I think it’s important and could be life changing for a lot of people who get to watch this video and be a part of our day a little bit."

In light of the recent nuptials, HELLO! takes a closer look at Kate Harrison’s life and her blossoming romance with her now-wife.

Who is Kate Harrison?

© Instagram Kate Harrison is a model Modeling Kate is a model and is signed to various international agencies. Her portfolio includes work with brands like INEZ, JEMIOL, and Lands’ End. In addition, she is the founder of The Testing Network, a platform designed to support modeling portfolio management. "As a model in this industry for over 14 years, testing has been, and will forever be a huge component of a model’s career," she penned on The Testing Network’s site. "Yet the frustration has always been the same with it. I will most likely have to use my own repetitive wardrobe for styling, and have self done hair and makeup, inevitably creating the same test images I already have in my own portfolio. This makes test days not only long, arduous, and repetitive, but also frustrating to both the model and agent. This is why I have created the TESTING NETWORK. In my 14 years, I have found that when a shoot is curated with a full team of creatives, these shoots are some of the most inspiring, influential, and fulfilling experiences I’ve had of my career. But those tests are a rarity, and they shouldn’t have to be."

© Instagram The couple have been together since 2018 Relationship with Chloë The couple were first spotted together in December 2018 enjoying a dinner date in Malibu. Their first kiss was captured at Soho House later that evening. However, the pair have largely kept details of their relationship private. Chloë seemed to confirm her engagement in early March when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring at a Louis Vuitton party. However, on January 1, the actress confirmed the reports with an instagram post that subtly showed off the sparkling jewel. "Happiest New Year so thankful for what this year has brought," she wrote. "The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year."



© Penske Media via Getty Images Chloë previously dated Brooklyn Beckham Previous dating history Kate was romantically linked to American comic book writer Nick Simmons in 2013, before reportedly being in a relationship with Emily Armstrong in 2016. Meanwhile, Chloë has had much more public relationships, having dated Colin Ford, Cameron Fuller, Brooklyn Beckham, Alex Roe, Neymar Jr, and Dylan O’Brien.



© Instagram Kate is also a photographer Photography Aside from her modeling, Kate is also a budding photographer and has a a second Instagram account for her work that features black-and-white candid and portrait pictures.

