Dierks Bentley and wife of 19 years reveal bizarre sleeping arrangements

Country singer and songwriter, Dierks Bentley, just made an interesting revelation about his marriage to wife Cassidy Black. The couple have been married for 19 years and choose to do things a little less conventional than others. During an appearance on the Bobbycast podcast, the 49-year-old revealed that he and his wife aren't sleeping in the same bed anymore. The Grammy nominated artist explained why he and Cassidy decided to get separate beds in separate rooms of their Nashville house.

"I'm the world's most horrible sleeper," Dierks explained. "My wife will be like, how'd you sleep last night? And we don't sleep in the same room right now anymore." The singer went on: "I'm just thinking about the process of getting to fall asleep, and all of a sudden she'll jerk. I'm like, 'You gotta be kidding me. You're already out?' She's already asleep like that. And so, she'll move a tiny bit, I feel it."

Dierks told the hosts of the podcast that he and Cassidy went this route "years ago." He continued: "I decided to separate church and state and I got rid of our bed and I've got two platform beds and two box springs and two mattresses. I have my own duvet, she has her duvet, there's a clear line. You can see the floor between her bed and mine."

© WireImage Dierks and Cassidy no longer sleep in the same bed

And while that arrangement worked for a while, the couple ran into another issue, Dierks snoring. "Lately, [Cassidy is] sleeping on the couch now. She's like, there's an extra room we have and she just so goes to sleep in there. And even last night, we're like, we've got to get this back on track when I get off the road. We got to get back to the same room."

Dierks and Cassidy's unconventional relationship

© Instagram The couple eloped one day after getting engaged

The couple are childhood sweethearts. Dierks and Cassidy met in middle school and dated on and off throughout their lives before saying "I do" in 2005. "I had a crush on her the whole time, but I wasn't cool enough. I was way too immature and into drinking beer and guns and blowing things up," Dierks explained to PEOPLE in 2007.

© Instagram Dierks and Cassidy met in middle school in Phoenix

Dierks moved to Nashville to pursue his musical career when he was just 19-years-old. At the time, Cassidy lived in San Francisco, working at an advertising firm. While they lived across the country from each other, Dierks wrote her "crazy love letters," which Cassidy revealed she saved. After working in advertising, Cassidy went on to open a hair salon in Nashville.

Dierks and Cassidy are parents to three children: Evalyn Day, 16, Jordan Catherine, 14, and Knox, 11. The couple regularly share moments from their family life to Instagram. And their unique personalities even inspire their dad's music. After a moving conversation Dierks and Jordan shared before school, Dierks wrote his song "I Get To."

© Instagram Dierks loves spending quality time with his kids

"I was dropping her off at school one day, and I was like, 'Yeah, I gotta go write songs after I drop you off.' [Jordan said], 'You mean you get to write songs today.' And the song I wrote that day was called 'I Get To,'" Dierks explained during a 2019 press event, per The Boot. "She's so smart."