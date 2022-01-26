Dierks Bentley named one of four musicians to be inducted into Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban all have stars on Nashville’s Music Mile

Dierks Bentley has been named one of four musicians who will be inducted into Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame. The ceremony will be the first held in over two years, and will see Dierks joined by Keb Mo, Bobby Bare, and Connie Smith.

Dierks will have the 90th star on the walk of fame, which can be found in the city's SoBro area, and has been honored for his "significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and their contributions to the world through song".

WATCH: Dierks Bentley joins Brothers Osborne and Miranda Lambert at CMA Summer Jam

The singer has over 20 number one hits and multiple awards from the ACMs and CMAs, as well as 14 Grammy nominations.

He joins the likes of Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban who all also have stars on Nashville’s Music Mile, a one-mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row and displays permanent sidewalk medallions.

Ed Hardy, Music Row executive and chairman of Music City Inc, commented: "We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music.

"The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville’s rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members."

Dierks is one of four musicians who will be inducted into Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame

The Tennessee city has long been the capital of country music, and stars including Dierks, Carrie Underwood and Miranda all own properties in the neighboring areas, thanks to sprawling countryside and outdoor living it affords.

Miranda is in the process of building a new dream house for her and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, but in the meantime she is believed to still own a breathtaking abode near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville.

The home is the epitome of country chic and comes with two impeccably decorated guest cabins, a boathouse, a horse barn, a lake, 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage with a caretaker apartment located on the top level.

Miranda is one of many country stars living in the Nashville area

The 3,544 square foot main house features a cozy front porch that overlooks the serene surroundings – which Miranda has said is her favorite place to write her hit songs.

The inside is decorated with a variety of wood finishes and there is an open plan living room with high, wood-beam ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a leather sofa, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light. The large kitchen features a double turquoise stove, white tiled walls, a breakfast bar, and a colorful array of pots and pans, with stacked shelves for plenty of storage.

One of the best features of Miranda's home though is the outdoor space which is abundant with picnic tables, a large fire pit, and a footbridge that leads over to a guest cabin – one of which has a clawfoot tub!

The lake on the property is filled with fish and has its own dock which Miranda uses to stock canoes and kayaks.

