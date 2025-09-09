Michael Strahan causes on-air commotion with cheeky insults to GMA crew member

Michael Strahan's humor almost landed him in hot water on GMA on Tuesday when he was berated by his fellow hosts after a cheeky insult. The group were chatting after a segment on a group of female friends who share a bank account dedicated to their vacations together. While weighing up if they thought it was a good idea, one of the camera operators could be heard sharing her disdain for the situation.

The hosts, including Michael, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Sam Champion, turned to hear why she was against it. But after sharing her reasoning, Michael delivered a cutting remark, which left her being comforted with a quick hug from Rebecca Jarvis. Watch what it was below!

© ABC Michael's team were quick to tell him off

His quick wit caused Robin to exclaim: "Oh Michael, even for you," and the others rolled their eyes and told him off while the crew member, thankfully, laughed it off. Although Robin was quick to tell Michael off, the pair have a close bond on and off screen. The retired NFL player previously thanked Robin for saving him when he first broke into broadcasting.

Chatting on Candace Parker's Moments podcast, Michael discussed his unexpected transition from the football field to becoming a TV personality and said Robin had been a godsend from the start. Despite being a sporting celebrity, Michael was unbelievably worried about his abilities in a new profession when he began.He explained to Candace: "To be honest with you, I was such a fish out of water that Robin saved me in a lot of ways.

"I remember being at the Oscars on the red carpet and I was doing Live with Kelly at the time. I had never done an Oscar red carpet. I thought, 'what am I doing on the red carpet and interviewing people?'" Michael continued: "Before the stars started coming down the carpet I was so nervous and I could see Robin on the red carpet getting ready to do the ABC show.

The outspoken crew-member to it all in her stride

© Disney General Entertainment Con Michael and Robin have a strong friendship

"I see her and walk over and give her a hug. I tell her, 'I'm scared to death. I'm scared'. She just said, 'You gonna be alright,' and I said, 'I really don't know,' and she said, 'Michael. Trust me, you'll be alright. I came from sports too.' Just that very simply, 'I came from sports too,' made me go, 'wow, I forgot'."

Prior to her television career, Robin was an outstanding college athlete and basketball player. She was also a successful sports broadcaster.