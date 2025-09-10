Scarlett Johansson stuns fans with glimpse of rarely-seen back tattoo

Scarlett Johansson stunned fans on Monday night when she walked the TIFF red carpet for the premiere of her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, with her detailed back tattoos on full display. The 40-year-old looked incredible in a blush-pink Valentino gown with spaghetti straps, a cowl neck, and an open back that showcased her bold ink. She added diamanté earrings and silver rings, with a smoky eye and a pink lip to complete the look. Her signature blonde hair was slicked back into a chic bun, and she was joined by the film's star, June Squibb.

Scarlett rarely shows her back tattoos, which consist of a vine with roses dotted along it, and a small lamb motif. She was first seen with the ink in August 2017, and she showcased it publicly at the 2018 Met Gala. The actress reportedly also has a hidden Avengers tattoo, which she got with her castmates.

Eleanor the Great marks the blonde beauty's first time at the helm of a film, with the project following the story of Eleanor Morgenstein, played by June Squibb. In the flick, 94-year-old Eleanor moves from Florida to New York City after her best friend passes away, and finds herself caught up in a string of lies as she joins a support group of Holocaust survivors.

"It had elements in it that were familiar to me, like New York being a character in the film in a way, and the Jewish identity piece, the intergenerational relationships," Scarlett told People about why she chose to take on the project. "That was something very appealing to me there. So, it had so many elements that I felt very connected to. I felt I could film it. 'Actually, I think I can direct this.'"

June couldn't help but sing Scarlett's praises in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, sharing that she was a natural behind the camera. "She's so down-to-earth," the veteran performer told the outlet. "With her knowledge as an actress, she knew immediately what I was doing, where I was going and how I was shifting everything. That's wonderful because you don't often have that. I've worked with wonderful directors that don't have that kind of knowledge like Scarlett does."

© WireImage Scarlett showcased her vibrant ink on the red carpet

The star found actual Holocaust survivors to be part of the film, which was integral to the story. "It wasn't really ever a question of whether we would cast real survivors. It was more of how can we identify people that would want to participate, could participate," Scarlett said. "So, we got really lucky." Quietly supporting Scarlett behind the scenes was her husband of five years, Colin Jost.

© Getty Images She was first spotted with the tattoos in 2017

She confirmed that the Saturday Night Live star would be returning to the sketch show amid major cuts to the cast headed by showrunner Lorne Michaels. "He's going back to work," she told Entertainment Weekly, adding that she would love to guest star on the show again.

© Variety via Getty Images The actress revealed that Colin would be returning to SNL

"I think that's basically the MO over at 30 Rock is that everything is like moments before," she said. "It's usually like Friday night before the Saturday show."