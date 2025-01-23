Scarlett Johansson's rare insight into private life at home with kids Rose and Cosmo

Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson and her husband, SNL star Colin Jost, are proud parents to Rose, 10, and Cosmo, three, but a recent appearance on the Today Show proved they have very different approaches to parenting.

Rose is the daughter of Scarlett and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, but she still loves to spend time with her mother's new husband, with Colin and Scarlett explaining their bedtime routine at home.

When asked by Today Show host Jenna Bush Hager who is better at reading the kids a bedtime story, Colin poked fun at his wife, saying: "Actors do a whole acting thing, making it all about them, I feel I let the literature shine, the author speaks through me," explaining he feels he is a better choice when it comes to reading to the kids at bedtime.

© Getty Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost share two children

Scarlett, on the other hand, argued she is the better choice. "All I know is that before the children go to sleep, they want momma's touch," adding: " They want to be soothed, brought into another land, I love to do all the voices."

Scarlett Johansson's parenting style

While Colin and Scarlett keep their kids out of the limelight, they are happy to talk about the two of them, with both parents sharing details of Cosmo and Rose's personalities over the years.

© Getty Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost share insights into the personalities of their kids

Scarlett told Ellen DeGeneres of Rose in 2021: "She's a little bossy – I don't know where she gets it from – and she's very headstrong."

She also previously told the former talk show host in 2018: "She's a very sweet girl," adding: "She's very, very, very, girly. Like painfully girly."

Colin gave an insight into Cosmo's vibe during a chat with E! News, revealing: "He is funny. He's sort of shy sometimes, but he's a gregarious little guy. He's fun."

As for his relationship with his older sister, Colin said: "They get along. The two of them spent a lot of time together this summer which was nice for them.

© Getty Images Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's kids get along well

"She's a very nice, loving sister. Normally, she's got her own life, but she was forced to stay with him for a lot of time, and they get along really well."

We're pleased to hear the half-siblings get along well!