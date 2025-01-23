Denise Richards' daughter Lola Sheen, 19, reveals major life updates after 'hitting rock bottom'

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Lola has shared intimate details of her baptism as she handed her life over to Jesus Christ.

The 19-year-old shared pictures of the emotional moment on social media, revealing that she felt "so lost and hopeless" during her "deepest depression," and that she was at a point where she was "just doing my best to make it to the next day".

"I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again. Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus," Lola wrote, adding that He met her "exactly where I was".

"Jesus saved me from battling severe anxiety, and gave me a peace that makes no sense. I now find myself laughing again, in places I only had cried," Lola continued, sharing that she feels "renewed" in her mind.

The pictures showed a smiling Lola in a simple blue tee sitting in the baptism bath as her pastor spoke next to her; the carousel of pictures showed the sequence of events, as she was immersed into the water, which symbolizes the entry into the Christian faith and the washing away of old sins.

The baptism took place earlier in January, and Lola had previously shared a video of the moment.

Lola is Charlie and Denise's second daughter, and she lives a very different life to older sister Sami, who is an OnlyFans model.

Lola instead works a job at a restaurant, and has not publicly expressed a desire to follow in her parents' famous footsteps, revealing she has never seen an episode of her mom's reality show.

© Instagram Denise Richards with her eldest daughter Sami Sheen

"I haven't seen a single episode,' she revealed during an interview on the Do I Know You? podcast last year. "I've always wanted to look at things that are more talking about positive things and not a lot of drama."

However, she is expected tp appear in Denise's new E! reality series, Denise Richards and the Wild Things.

© Denise Richards Denise and her family pose for their 2020 Christmas card

“My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!" Denise, who is also executive producing the series, said in a statement in 2024 when the news was announced. "Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle."

The 30-minute episodes will focus on the ups and downs of the former actress' life with husband Aaron Phypers and her kids, Sami, Lola and, Eloise, 13.

In 2022, months after she received her driving licence, Lola made headlines after she was involved in a car accident during which she drove her Volkswagen into an embankment while driving at night.

Fortunately, nobody suffered any serious injuries and a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson said: "Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision."

Denise later told HELLO!: “Lola is very good, it is very scary - that is not the phone call you ever want as a parent but we are grateful and lucky. Everyone is good, healthy, and safe."