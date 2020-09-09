Kelly Ripa's bird print dress proves you can wear white after Labor Day

Remember the old style motto, that you can't wear white after Labor Day? Kelly Ripa is certainly one to break the fashion rules, as she wore the most gorgeous white dress on Wednesday's Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The toucan printed dress is from Brazilian brand FARM Rio, and brings a whole new meaning to animal print. We love the wrap style and ruffle hem, but it's the embroidered toucan embellishments that get our vote!

SHOP: 7 things we know Kelly Ripa would love from Ganni's sale

Embroidered Wrap Dress, $285, FARM Rio

The linen blend dress is currently available in all sizes, but you'll have to be quick, as we predict this dress is going to sell-out, fast. The brand also carries the design into trousers and a romper, plus an oversized one shoulder top.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks unrecognisable in throwback eighties pic

And we even found a bag to match, with this amazing encrusted clutch with - you guessed it - toucans on the front. How cool?

Evening clutch, $85.99, Etsy

Fans are overjoyed to see hosts Kelly and Ryan Seacrest back together in the studio, as the pair have been broadcasting the daytime show separately from their respective homes. One thing their fans did love, though, was the chance to get a peek at their many glamorous houses, including Kelly's jaw-dropping Hamptons home and Ryan's Californian mansion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Kelly Ripa's AMAZING Hamptons garden

And Kelly was clearly pleased to be back in the city – for her hair, at least. She said it felt "incredible" to visit the hair salon, having left her hair to its own devices during the coronavirus pandemic – including tracking the growth of her gray hairs! "I got my hair colored and styled and it felt incredible just to have it really done," she told Ryan. We know the feeling, Kelly.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.