Emma Willis' toned arms can't go unnoticed in stunning photo from the NTAs

As a former model, you would be hard-pressed to find a photo of Emma Willis that wasn't the definition of immaculate, and the same went for her dazzling evening at the NTAs. Stepping out wearing a stylish dropped-waist gown in a brown hue, the Love is Blind presenter, 49, looked phenomenal in a series of photos posted to her Instagram account.

"Friends old and new. Not letting the rain and tube strikes stop us for the #NTAs even if that did mean missing the red carpet… oops!" the former Big Brother presenter penned alongside the fabulous selection. As well as her stylish ensemble and immaculate hair and makeup, one thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Emma's impressively toned arms.

The TV presenter's photos from the evening went down wonderfully with fans of the star. "You are LUMINOUS," one penned, a second adding: "Always so naturally beautiful, Emma." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Absolutely radiant."

© Instagram Emma's arms looked incredibly toned as she made her way through the rain

Emma's health and fitness regime

Emma has previously discussed her penchant for reformer pilates when it comes to her exercise method of choice, this one being something approved by A-listers everywhere from Miley Cyrus to Hailey Bieber.

Talking about her workout regime, she told Women's Health: "I normally put myself at the bottom of every to-do list, but turning 40 made me realise I need to change that if I want to be around for my kids as long as possible.

"So now I schedule time during the day to show up for my body and mind by doing boxing and reformer Pilates. Finding things that work for you and making time for yourself is so important."

Another thing that Emma does for her health is take ice baths, revealing it was her boyband husband, Matt Willis got her into them. "My husband, Matt, has got me into them – he has one in the garden. I always procrastinate getting in, but I always feel so bloody good after. It’s amazing for your energy levels and your confidence – you feel so awake afterwards and in disbelief that you managed it."