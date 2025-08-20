'Fresh'-faced Emma Willis hasn't aged a day in 20 years - here's proof

Love is Blind UK is our new favorite guilty pleasure, and we just can't get enough of all the drama, not to mention husband and wife hosts Emma Willis and her husband Matt. They are pure couple goals, dont you think?

With that in mind, we can't get over how utterly stunning 49-year-old Emma is. The former model has always looked radiant, but she also still looks super young and fresh-faced.

If you check out these images of the former Big Brother presenter from years gone by, we think you'll agree, she simply hasn't aged a day.

© Courtesy of Netflix Matt and Emma presenting Love is Blind UK

Her trademark glowing skin is flawless, and her hair is shiny and in immaculate condition. Her makeup artist, Amanda Bowen, previously told HELLO!: "Emma’s beauty look is simply enhancing her natural beauty. We keep it fresh and glowing, with a subtle nod to current makeup trends.

"She likes the 'less is more' approach, so we always keep skin beautifully polished with minimal product and add a bit of drama to the eyes to make them pop."

© FilmMagic Emma in 2003 Emma Willis in her 20s and 30s In 2003, Emma was around 27 when she was snapped at the MTV Europe Music Awards. We adore this knitted, off-the-shoulder dress and punky knee-high boots. It screams edgy, without trying too hard. Just effortless.



© Getty Images Emma looked fabulous at the Kerrang! Awards in 2005 2005 Flashback to 2005, Emma looked sultry and sophisticated in a bandeau cut dress at the Kerrang! Awards. Check out that smoldering makeup look! Pass the kohl eyeliner, someone...

© FilmMagic Emma rocked pedal pushers in 2006 2006 We love this picture of Emma and Matt at the Stormbreaker London premiere in 2006. The stunning presenter looks picture-perfect in her Y2K outfit - a tank top, heels, and pedal pushers! We all know that pedal pushers are hot stuff this year, and just seeing Emma wearing them makes us want to purchase a pair immediately.



© WireImage Emma looked incredible in this pretty purple frock 2007 Emma looked ethereal and elegant in 2007 on the red carpet at the TV Quick and TV Choice Awards, which was held at London's Dorchester Hotel. This pretty purple dress had a flirty hemline and gorgeous sheer panelling. We love the slightly longer hair, too.

