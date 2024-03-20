Emma Willis shows off sculpted physique in sheer top and black bralet for birthday celebrations with husband Matt

Emma Willis looked so chic when she stepped out alongside her husband, Matt Willis on Monday night.

The couple were pictured attending The World Cook Season 2 launch party at lavish Indian restaurant Kanishka, in Mayfair. The series is hosted by the former model, and the exciting occasion doubled as her birthday party. Emma turned 48 and was presented with a delicious-looking cake during the night.

© Simon Jacobs/PinPep Emma looked beautiful for the occasion

For the evening out, Emma wore a glittering sheer top with a black triangle bralet underneath which perfectly showed off the presenter's ultra-toned abs. She paired the top and bralet with ultra-flattering wide-leg black trousers.

As for her hair, Emma slicked her raven tresses back into slick bun. Her makeup look was equally as chic and was comprised of natural foundation, fluttery mascara and glittery eyeshadow that matched her top.

© Simon Jacobs/PinPep The occasion doubled as Emma's birthday party

She kept it simple with the accessories and added subtle silver hoops to her multiple ear piercings. Matt looked as stylish as ever, perfectly complimenting his beautiful wife in an all-black ensemble.

He slipped on a fitted black suit jacket and matching trousers, under which he wore what appeared to be a black vest. As for accessories, the Busted band member added two gold necklaces and a chunky silver chain.

© Simon Jacobs/PinPep Emma hosts the show with Fred Sirieix

Talking about the occasion, Emma said: "I absolutely love that we’re having a launch party to kick off The World Cook's second season. The cast and crew on this show are bloody incredible so it’s wonderful to celebrate together.

Emma and Matt are the doting parents to three childen

"Season 2 is a culinary journey like no other, filled with heart-stopping moments and global cuisines that will leave viewers hungry for more! And to top it off, it's my birthday today, so it's a double whammy for me!" The couple were also pictured with fellow host Fred Sirieix and comedian, Tom Allen.

When Emma and Matt aren't stepping out at lavish events, they are at home with their three children Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12, and Trixie, seven. The pair like to keep their little ones, largely out of the public eye, and only share occasional photos of their children facing away from the camera.

The family-of-five live in a £1.7million home in Hertfordshire that features a stunning open-plan kitchen, hardwood floors, and cosy living room. The home also features the most beautiful cream piano, perfect for musician Matt to entertain his little children.