Sofia Vergara's co-star reveals she dated this NFL player – and it's not Tom Brady

Sofia Vergara clearly has a thing for NFL legends – according to her Modern Family co-star Eric Stonestreet, the actress once dated a football icon who wasn’t Tom Brady. Eric, who is a Kansas City Chief fan, revealed that his longtime friend enjoyed a romance with tight end Tony Gonzalez. However, Sofía has never revealed when the relationship took place. During an appearance on the Like a Farmer Podcast, Eric was asked about Sofia's suspected romance with Tom Brady. "That’s what was [reported] online," said Eric. "Well, really? I mean, I can find out, I guess. I don't know. You know, she dated Tony Gonzalez years ago. That’s a great story."

The 54-year-old continued: "So when we first started hanging out and she’s getting to know me, and I'm wearing a lot of Chiefs stuff. She goes, 'Eric, are you a Kansas fan?' And I said, 'Yeah.'" Sofai admitted to dating Tony but failed to define the relationship to her co-star. "I had no idea. I didn’t know who Sofia Vergara was when Tony Gonzalez was a Chief. I didn’t know that. But yeah, she used to date Tony Gonzalez way back when," he added.

© Getty Images Sofia reportedly dated Tony

Tony played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1997 to 2008. He tied the knot with his wife, October Gonzalez, in 2007. Tony also dated Lauren Sanchez from 2000 until 2002.

At the Golden Globes earlier this year, Sofia told Access Hollywood that her goals for the new year were "health", "money", and "a boyfriend or a lover maybe". The America's Got Talent judge split from her husband Joe Manganiello in 2023. The couple tied the knot in 2015, with Sofia being previously married in the early '90s to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez. The pair share a 33-year-old son named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara are close friends

In July last year, Joe called out Sofia for claims the pair split because he was younger and wanted kids whereas she did not. "There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family", he told Men's Journal. "That's simply not true."

© Robert Smith Sofia and ex husband Joe

He continued: "We did try to have a family for the first year and a half, and we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's OK.'"

"But that wasn’t the case with her", he continued. "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."