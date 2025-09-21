Karlie Kloss' husband Joshua Kushner shares first pic of their new baby and reveals sweet name

Karlie Kloss has welcomed her third child with husband Joshua Kushner, and the couple have given fans a glimpse at the precious newborn. The pair already have two children together - Levi, four, and Elijah, two. Their latest addition to the family is a baby girl, whom they have named Rae Florence. Their daughter was born on Friday, September 18. Celebrity friends were quick to respond, with Tom Brady writing "Congratulations", model Christy Turlington adding "At long last, she’s here!" Crooner Michael Bublé simply responded with five heart emojis.

© Instagram Karlie welcomes a new baby daughter

The 33-year-old model revealed she was pregnant back in March with a sweet post captioned "Third time’s the charm."

The announcement about their third child also garnered a slew of support from their friends, including Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, who wrote, "Eeeee congrats mama!!" while socialite Paris Hilton commented, "Congratulations love."

Karlie's fellow Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge commented, "Awwwww sweetest!!!!!! Congratulations Karlie," as designer Christian Siriano cheered, "omgggg yay."

© WWD via Getty Images Josh and Karlie Kloss at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit

Karlie met Joshua in her late teens, and the pair started dating the summer of 2012. In 2016, she tweeted: "Four years ago today I met my best friend."

Six years later, in July 2018, they announced their engagement, with Karlie sharing on Instagram: "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

They tied the knot just a few months later, in October, with an intimate wedding in upstate New York.

© MEGA Karlie and Joshua purchased the mansion in 2024

The couple own three incredible properties together, each with plenty of room for a growing family. They recently purchased a beachside Malibu property for $30 million, nicknamed "The Wave House".

The mid-century modern home sits on 6,200 square feet of land by the beach, housing six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The couple also own a $21.5 million mansion in Miami and a penthouse worth $35 million in New York City.

© Getty Jared, Ivanka and Joshua

Joshua’s brother, Jared, is married to Ivanka Trump. Karlie and Joshua have shared that they have liberal beliefs that differ from their family.

Karlie spoke out in both 2016 and 2020 about voting against Trump, telling British Vogue in 2019 that it had been "hard" to navigate their relationship with Ivanka and Jared.