Tom Holland's posh £3m London home he transformed with girlfriend Zendaya
The Spider-Man: No Way Home starts confirmed they were dating in 2021

Tom Holland and Zendaya
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockSenior Features Writer
They're one of Hollywood's best-loved couples but it seems Zendaya and Tom Holland like keeping things low-key when it comes to their romance.

The pair, who met on the set of the Spider-Man film franchise before confirming they were an item in 2021, are rarely seen out and about together at public events – unless promoting their joint Spider-Man projects – and don't often discuss each other at length in interviews.

But the A-List couple have been spotted by eagle-eyed locals in southwest London near their home. 

Zendaya and Tom in December 2021 smiling at each other on the red carpet© Getty Images
Zendaya and Tom in December 2021

Tom and Zendaya choose to stay in the leafy area of the capital when they're not hard at work Stateside, and locals have spotted them popping into shops like Waitrose for their groceries and Gail's Bakery for some sweet treats.

Tom purchased the property a few years back before shelling out cash for a refurbishment and Zendaya reportedly moved into the property in 2023, taking their relationship to the next level. 

There aren't many photos of the home but they have given us the odd glimpse.

Tom Holland's home in West London…

Front Exterior

Tom Hollands refurbished house in SW London. Purchased in November 2018 for £2.575m the house has been subject to 6 planning applications to alter large amounts of the structure and add extra living accommodation. Planning was granted in May 2020 and you can now see the stunning results of over 2 years of improvements.© SplashNews.com

The outside of Tom Holland's home is stunning. The abode in southwest London is estimated to be worth around £3.5million thanks to Tom adding an extension on the side of the house.

The addition on the right side offered more rooms and window space – perhaps an extra bedroom – for the couple to enjoy and make the most of when they host friends and family.

According to The Sun, the mansion boasts six bedrooms and Tom's reported seven-figure renovation featured a gym, cinema and man cave.

Garden

Tom Holland and Zendaya live in a home in London

This photo, featured on the estate agent's listing, shows the back garden at the home.

Considering their home is in the capital, the garden space is extremely generous and features a vast amount of lawn.

The garden is also lined with trees and shrubbery to add extra privacy and the kitchen features large bi-fold doors that open up onto the patio and garden area.

Hallway

Tom Holland with his dog© Instagram

Anyone who knows Tom knows he is a big dog lover so often shares photos on his Instagram of his beloved pooch. 

This photo shows the actor lying on the floor and looking his dog in the eye while in his hallway. 

The walls are painted in a dark shade of blue with white skirting boards and ceiling.

Kitchen

Tom Holland is a big dog lover© Instagram

Another photo of Tom at home shows him sitting with his dog in their dining area. 

The snap gives fans a peek at the huge outdoor space behind him, as well as the large doors opening up on to the garden.

Stateside abode

Zendaya also has a home in Los Angeles© Instagram

Given that both Tom and Zendaya are successful actors, it's not surprising that Zendaya also has a home in the US for when she's working back home.

The Emmy-winning Euphoria actress shared this photo of her at home dressed to the nine before heading out for the evening. 

We love the tiled floors and mirror furniture which can be seen in the corner of the picture.

