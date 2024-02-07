Tom Holland's posh £3m London home he transformed with girlfriend Zendaya

They're one of Hollywood's best-loved couples but it seems Zendaya and Tom Holland like keeping things low-key when it comes to their romance.

The pair, who met on the set of the Spider-Man film franchise before confirming they were an item in 2021, are rarely seen out and about together at public events – unless promoting their joint Spider-Man projects – and don't often discuss each other at length in interviews.

But the A-List couple have been spotted by eagle-eyed locals in southwest London near their home.

Tom and Zendaya choose to stay in the leafy area of the capital when they're not hard at work Stateside, and locals have spotted them popping into shops like Waitrose for their groceries and Gail's Bakery for some sweet treats.

Tom purchased the property a few years back before shelling out cash for a refurbishment and Zendaya reportedly moved into the property in 2023, taking their relationship to the next level.

There aren't many photos of the home but they have given us the odd glimpse.

Tom Holland's home in West London…

Front Exterior © SplashNews.com The outside of Tom Holland's home is stunning. The abode in southwest London is estimated to be worth around £3.5million thanks to Tom adding an extension on the side of the house. The addition on the right side offered more rooms and window space – perhaps an extra bedroom – for the couple to enjoy and make the most of when they host friends and family. According to The Sun, the mansion boasts six bedrooms and Tom's reported seven-figure renovation featured a gym, cinema and man cave.

Garden This photo, featured on the estate agent's listing, shows the back garden at the home.

Considering their home is in the capital, the garden space is extremely generous and features a vast amount of lawn. The garden is also lined with trees and shrubbery to add extra privacy and the kitchen features large bi-fold doors that open up onto the patio and garden area.

Hallway © Instagram Anyone who knows Tom knows he is a big dog lover so often shares photos on his Instagram of his beloved pooch. This photo shows the actor lying on the floor and looking his dog in the eye while in his hallway. The walls are painted in a dark shade of blue with white skirting boards and ceiling.



Kitchen © Instagram Another photo of Tom at home shows him sitting with his dog in their dining area. The snap gives fans a peek at the huge outdoor space behind him, as well as the large doors opening up on to the garden.

