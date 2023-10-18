Tom Holland sparks reaction as he has fans seeing double with rare photo from family vacation

Tom Holland is, at the end of the day, a family man through and through, and took to social media with his latest set of photos to prove just that.

The actor, 27, shared a set of pictures on Instagram from a family getaway with his parents and siblings, and posted some candid snaps with his younger brother Sam.

The two were captured giggling in the black and white snapshots while posing by the water, and Tom ended his compilation with a photo of the family dog staring out at the water.

"Memories," he simply captioned his photos, and received a slew of positive responses in the comments section, including a row of heart emojis from Ryan Reynolds.

A fan wrote: "Tom has a perfect life: parents who live in harmony, brothers who support and love him, a partner who looks like a queen. I wish I were Tom," while another added: "Can I like these pictures to infinity pls," and a third echoed: "We love you guys!!!!!" Sam also commented: "Amazing!"

How many siblings does Tom Holland have?

© Getty Images Tom and his four brothers, Sam, Harry, and Paddy

Marvel star Tom is the oldest of four brothers, including twins Sam and Harry, aged 24, and the youngest of the four, 18-year-old Paddy. All have entered acting to some degree, although Sam has begun making a name for himself as a chef.

Tom was born in Kingston upon Thames on June 1, 1996 to parents Nicola, a photographer, and Dominic, a comedian and author, both of whom are also active on social media.

Did Tom Holland's brother appear in Spider-Man?

VIDEO: "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in which Harry Holland was supposed to appear

While Harry was slated to make a cameo appearance in the 2021 Spider-Man movie No Way Home, the scene was cut from the final film.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show that year, Tom joked: "We cast Harry and he's on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and I'm like, 'Please, just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he's upside down.'

"Bless him, he's doing a really good job… But the icing on the cake – and I don't think he actually knows this – we saw the film the other day and they've cut the scene. It's not in the film."

© Getty Images The Holland family

Do Tom Holland and Zendaya want kids?

While Tom and Zendaya are quite private about their relationship, Tom has been vocal about his desire to start a family some day.

In an interview with People in 2021, he said: "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

© Instagram The actor is in a relationship with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya

He continued: "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad – I can wait and I will, but I can't wait! If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that."

