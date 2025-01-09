Zendaya and Tom Holland's matching tattoos are the cutest thing you'll see all week

Zendaya and her Spiderman beau, Tom Holland, have once again proved they are Hollywood's cutest couple by getting matching tattoos together.

The loved-up pair, who broke the internet when Zendaya casually revealed at the Golden Globes that they were engaged, went to the Boston Tattoo Company studio at the end of November to get inked together.

People spoke to their tattoo artist, who revealed that the Challengers actress got a small 't' inked under her armpit in honor of her now-fiancé, while Tom got a small 'z' on his ribcage.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 best dressed at the 2025 Golden Globes

"They were lovely to meet and it was a lot of fun!" their tattoo artist, Lily Jarnryd, told the outlet.

The sweet couple began dating in 2021 after starring in the Spiderman films together; since then, they have kept a relatively low profile and rarely speak out about their relationship.

When Zendaya appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet on January 6, after being nominated for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Challengers, fans immediately noticed the stunning ring on her left hand.

© FilmMagic Zendaya had the tiny 't' inked below her armpit in honor of her fiancé

The internet was sent into a frenzy over whether it meant the actors had finally gotten engaged. Zendaya seemingly confirmed her new relationship update when she wore the ring at a film event the next day.

While neither of them has confirmed the engagement, TMZ reported that Tom proposed to his girlfriend of almost four years over the holidays.

The showstopping 5.02-carat ring was reportedly designed by UK jeweller Jessica McCormack, featuring an east-west cushion diamond.

© WireImage Zendaya showed off her ring at the Golden Globe Awards

The couple's Spiderman co-star, Marisa Tomei, posted a sweet snap of the pair on her Instagram story alongside the caption, "Congrats you two, xoxo", followed by a kissing emoji.

Zendaya and Tom rarely speak publicly about each other, instead preferring to keep their love as private as possible.

They revealed to GQ in 2021 that they work hard to maintain that privacy, with Tom discussing the drawbacks of being famous.

© James Devaney The pair have been dating for almost four years

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said.

His now-fiancée added: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own."

In a recent interview for Men's Health, Tom shared the sweet reason why he never attends red-carpet events with Zendaya.

© Getty Images The actress showcased her ring the next day

"Because it's not my moment; it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us," he explained.

The lovebirds share a dog, Noon, and just welcomed a Doberman named Daphne into their little family.

They are set to star in a Christopher Nolan film together, alongside Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon. Zendaya also enjoyed a stellar year in Hollywood with the release of Dune: Part Two and Challengers in 2024.