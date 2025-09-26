Madonna's daughter Lourdes steals the show in daring cutout dress at Milan Fashion Week

Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, shone at the Roberto Cavalli show for Milan Fashion Week in a daring gown that perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. The black dress featured halter-neck straps, a bold cutout detail on her left side, and a thigh slit that showcased her long legs. She accessorized with chunky gold bracelets and earrings, and added black stilettos and a black and gold handbag to complete the look. Ever the fashionista, Lourdes loves to push style boundaries and often makes headlines with her eye-catching outfits.

Her love of fashion dates back to her childhood, when she launched a clothing collection with her mother in collaboration with Macy's in 2010, which was appropriately named "Material Girl". "I respect her taste, and I rarely disagree with her," Madonna said at the time. Lourdes is also a seasoned model, having walked in shows for Rihanna, Luis De Javier and Versace, and appeared in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney and Swarovski.

The 28-year-old has never shied away from the spotlight, and recently performed in Ibiza under her stage name, Lolahol, inside a beach bar, and delighted the crowd with her angelic voice. She made her debut under that name in 2022 and dropped her first single, "Lock&Key", in the same year. She followed this up with tracks like "Boy Next Door" and "Spelling".

Madonna shares an incredibly close bond with Lourdes, and told Vogue that she wished her daughter would do more with her undeniable talents. "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department," the "Hung Up" singer said.

"But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So, everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best." Despite once calling Madonna a "control freak", Lourdes shared that she has come to understand her mother's incredible impact on pop music.

© WireImage Lourdes looked incredible in the black gown

"My experience with my mom's music has changed so much as I've gotten older, because I'm increasingly able to recognize how influential and amazing this woman is, and how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been," she told Interview Magazine. She continued: "I didn't fully comprehend that until I realized the importance of empowerment and what it means to be a woman. She's probably the hardest worker I've ever seen. I didn't inherit that, unfortunately. I inherited her control issues, but not her work ethic."

© WWD via Getty Images The 28-year-old attended the Roberto Cavalli show

Madonna is also a mother to five other children, including Rocco, 25, whom she shares with her former husband, Guy Ritchie. She also adopted David, 20, Mercy, 19, and twins Stella and Estere, 13, from Malawi. Her kids are incredibly talented, with all of them sharing her love of music.

© Instagram Lourdes is the eldest of six children

"I've always exposed them to art, to music, and I'm happy that they've found ways to express themselves. I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do," she told Vanity Fair, adding that it was a pleasure to see how "each of them has discovered their own creativity and that it comes from an authentic place".