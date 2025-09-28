Nicole Kidman rocks $47,000 in jewelry by designer loved by Meghan Markle

Actress Nicole Kidman completed her stunning outfit at the Clé de Peau Beauté global beauty event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles with glittering jewelry by Logan Hollowell. Attending in her role as Clé de Peau Beauté's global ambassador, she elevated her elegant black gown with a stunning diamond necklace, ring and cuff, the striking pieces adding a refined yet modern sparkle to her red carpet style. The 58-year-old attended the event with her daughter, Faith Margaret, who also sported gorgeous jewels from the range. She shared a sweet snap of the two on Instagram, captioning it 'Night out with my baby @faithmargaretofficial'

The Key To Radiance Is You event at The Academy Museum on Thursday was also the official unveiling of Nicole's new role as brand ambassador for Clé de Peau Beauté.

In an announcement on their website, Clé de Peau Beauté said: "Renowned for her commanding presence on and off screen, and her passionate advocacy for women's causes, Nicole Kidman embodies Clé de Peau Beauté’s vision of Radiance - where a blend of intelligence, artistry and purpose converge."

Nicole wore a simple black Vivienne Westwood black satin corset gown for the occasion, perfect for offsetting the impressive jewels. Daughter Faith Margaret donned a stunning red floor-length gown with a fabric rose detail on one side.

The three items Nicole wore for the event included the Tusk Collar Necklace, $28,000.00; Enigma Petite Water Drop Diamond Ring, $6,950; and Solid Tusk Cuff with Diamond Pear, $12,450.

Meghan Markle is another loyal fan of the jewelry brand, having worn several pieces over the years to special events, including the Queen Emerald Cuban choker.

In 2023, the Duchess chose Logan Hollowell’s Queen Emerald Cut Cuban Choker to accessorise the chic two-piece from Altuzarra she wore to attend the World Mental Health Day Festival in New York.

In November 2024, the mother of two appeared at the launch party of her colourist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris's new haircare line, Highbrow Hippie, at Gjelina on Venice's Abbot Kinney Boulevard, wearing a gorgeous gold necklace emblazoned with her children's names.

The golden accessory featured a large round pendant. In the centre of the piece sits a glittering eye-shaped silver diamond flanked by two smaller diamond studs.

Above the central jewel is Archie's name, and below is Lili's, both written in calligraphy-style letters.