Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith, 14, steps into the limelight in stunning short film alongside famous mom

Nicole Kidman's youngest daughter has followed in her mom's and big sister's footsteps by stepping into the limelight.

The Hollywood star was named as Clé de Peau Beauté's new global ambassador this week, and what better way to kick off her reign than by featuring in a stunning campaign alongside 14-year-old Faith.

Like mother, like daughter

The luxury skincare and beauty brand shared a black and white short film of Nicole on Friday, featuring her in several "radiant" looks, including an ethereal black dress and a chic black pantsuit.

In one brief moment, Faith appears wearing her own classic black ensemble and sweetly embraces Nicole for a tender mother-daughter moment.

"In The Key to Radiance is You, our new Global Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman creatively expresses the ever-evolving definition of Radiance," the caption explained. "While Radiance begins with Clé de Peau Beauté, just how far it takes you, is up to you."

Nicole, who shares Faith and Sunday Rose, 17, with her husband Keith Urban, explained how working with her youngest was a "dreamlike experience".

© Clé de Peau Beauté Nicole and Faith shared a sweet embrace in the short film

"My other daughter (Sunday Rose) is modelling now, and so when they said, 'Would Faith be in this with you?' I was like, 'Faithy, do you want to be in this?' And she was like, 'Yes.' So we flew out together, and we were able to just have fun on the set," Nicole told People.

She added: "It was just sort of a magical, dreamlike experience, which I hope when people see the campaign, they get.

"She's my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14. It was one of those things where you say, 'This isn't a job. This is actually a gift.'"

© Clé de Peau Beauté Nicole called working with Faith 'magical'

According to People, the empowering new campaign emphasizes the importance of inner strength with the message, "The key to radiance is you".

Discussing what boosts her glow from within, Nicole said: "Obviously when I was in my teens and my early twenties, and I am raising girls in their teens, you realize the importance of empowering other women, and the way in which when you are empowered, that sort of inner confidence actually shows through, and to me that's very beautiful."

She added: "Even sometimes when you don't feel like it is actually a really beautiful thing to do because it suddenly, it's almost like you trick yourself into a state of being."

Another way Nicole achieves her inner glow is to practice yoga with her two daughters.

"I love doing hot yoga right now, so I feel really good about an hour after that. My daughters and I, we do it together, and we call it the glow up. We look red-faced and ragged when we come out, but about an hour later, wow."

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Faith is Nicole's youngest daughter, whom she shares with her husband Keith Urban

Speaking about Nicole's new role, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté, Mizuki Hashimoto, told Tatler: "We are delighted to welcome Nicole to the Clé de Peau Beauté family. We believe Radiance is more than appearance; it's an inner strength that drives positive change.

"Nicole exemplifies this belief through her inspiring journey, showcasing how passion and purpose unlock a Radiance that empowers others."