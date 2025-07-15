Nicole Kidman's daughter wows in backless dress during oceanside getaway

Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Sunday Rose, just stepped out in one of this summer’s most coveted sartorial pieces: the backless dress.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram to share a stunning photograph of herself taken during her sun-soaked vacation. The snap captured Sunday playfully walking along a brick wall overlooking crystal-blue sea waters at dusk. The sky, just past sunset, was painted in soft blue and golden hues, creating a breathtaking backdrop.

© Instagram Sunday Rose wore a backless dress

Sunday wore an ivory linen maxi dress with a halter neckline and elegant backless design. The teenager went barefoot, her long, luscious hair styled in soft waves. The first image in the carousel showed her walking away from the camera, while the second captured her radiant smile.

© Instagram Sunday posed in front of the ocean

Sunday's career

Nicole's daughter kept her caption simple with a pair of moon emojis. Sunday's post comes after she ushered in her 17th birthday at the beginning of the month.

It had been a transformative year for the teenager as she recently appeared in a new campaign for the Swiss watchmaker Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra 30mm collection. Sunday has clearly followers in her mom's footsteps as Nicole has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2005.

© Victor Boyko Sunday Rose walks for Miu Miu

Titled My Little Secret, the campaign brings together six women from the worlds of fashion, music and cinema – each offering their own commentary on the watch and how it fits into their style agenda.

The rising model made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024 when she walked in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said.

"I always wanted to model, but my mom told me I couldn’t do it until I was 16," explained Sunday to W Magazine.

© Getty Images Nicole with her daughter

Nicole revealed that she was initially hesitant about allowing her daughter to step into the spotlight. Nicole told The Hollywood Reporter of Sunday's new career path: "That's all driven by her. Me going, 'Oh no, I don't think so.' But Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.'"

"And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match. I sat with Miuccia recently in Italy and said, 'My gosh, I've known you since I was about 23.' I've been in this industry for a while."

Sunday's father, Keith Urban, also opened up to People about his daughter's career achievements. "Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he said. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he added.