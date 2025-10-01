Serena Williams' husband defends her with rare statement following backlash

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has spoken out in her defence following the backlash she faced last week. The tennis star went viral on social media after she shared a post on Instagram where she called out a New York City hotel for using "cotton as decoration". "How do we feel about cotton as decoration? Personally, for me, it doesn't feel great," she wrote alongside a picture of herself with the cotton plant. "Feels like nail polish remover cotton," she added. Many fans took to social media to share that Serena owned a cotton decoration herself.

The sculpture, titled Monument for a Promise, is owned by Serena and her husband. Created by the late artist Radcliffe Bailey, it depicts a donkey carrying a trunk atop a pile of cotton. Alexis first shared a photo of the sculpture in 2020, while Serena later revealed in a 2021 interview with Architectural Digest that the front room where it’s displayed is her "favorite part" of the house.

© Getty Alexis Ohanian defended his wife Serena Williams

Following the controversy online, Alexis took to X to respond to the comments made towards his wife. "Folks entitled to have their opinions, but to use owning Radcliffe Bailey’s Monument for a Promise as some kind of a 'gotchya' is so breathtakingly stupid – there is some very obvious symbolism of the cotton in the artwork," he penned.

He followed up by posting a screenshot of an AI-generated analysis of Radcliffe Bailey’s work, noting that the cotton represents both the history of slavery and the promise of a "brighter tomorrow".

© Getty Images The couple married in 2017

Alexis took his support a step further by surprising his wife with an enormous floral arrangement featuring dozens of red roses in a sleek white vase. In a clip shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Serena showed off the romantic gesture, posting a video of the stunning bouquet along with two red heart emojis and her husband's Instagram handle.

The 44-year-old and her husband Alexis tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, Alexia Olympis Ohanian Jr., in September that year. Five years later, the couple were surprised with a second bundle of joy as Serena gave birth to their youngest child, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

© Instagram Alexis gifted his wife rose

Despite her successful career, Serena revealed in an interview with Byrdie in April 2024 that what brings her the most happiness is her kids. "I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school. "I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have – from tennis to beauty – and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests," she said.