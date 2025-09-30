Keith Urban's 'cocaine' clause that is set to land him millions in Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's split has sent shockwaves around the world, with the seemingly solid couple going their separate ways after 19 years together. After the Babygirl star officially filed for divorce from her husband, details of their prenuptial agreement have resurfaced, revealing an intriguing section in the document that could change everything for Keith. The country star may walk away with an eye-popping amount of money from Nicole, all thanks to a small clause that encouraged him to keep away from drugs and alcohol.

According to reports, the couple instituted a "cocaine" clause that would see Keith earn $600,000 from Nicole for every year they were married, if he remained sober during their relationship. The "Somebody Like You" singer could walk away with a whopping $11 million from this clause alone, as he has reportedly been sober since entering rehab in 2006.

Keith has been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past, and detailed to Oprah Winfrey in 2010 how Nicole pulled him out of the darkness mere months after their 2006 wedding. "That's the point right there, where she really should've just walked," he admitted.

"I'm just so glad she didn't, and she made a decision to turn around and initiate ultimately this intervention, and it was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go.'" He later shared with Rolling Stone that he was "very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention," adding that having his "tight group of friends" around him made it easier.

The father of two explained that when he married Nicole, he "wasn't in any recovery program of any sort. I wasn't in AA. I didn't have a sponsor. I didn't have anything. Meeting Nic and falling in love with Nic and starting a relationship with Nic became – I realize now in hindsight – my sobriety. That was how I was able to keep it together."

Nicole filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage

Speaking again on the rocky start to their marriage, Keith candidly shared in his speech at Nicole's AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony in 2024 that she had chosen to ignore the naysayers and fight for their relationship. "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens," he admitted.

The actress staged an intervention mere months into their marriage

"Four months into a marriage, and I'm in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us. Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later. Her capacity to love is like no one I've ever met."

Keith could earn up to $11 million from the "cocaine" clause in their prenup

Keith emerged from rehab in early 2007, and the pair moved to Nashville together to start their new lives. They welcomed their daughter, Sunday Rose, in July 2008, followed by Faith Margaret in December 2010. Keith and Nicole have reportedly been living apart since early summer, and their last public appearance was at a FIFA Club World Cup game in LA in June.