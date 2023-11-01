Heidi Klum unveils her incredibly extravagant Halloween costume after teasing fans for the entire day

In the world of celebrity Halloween celebrations, one name stands out: Heidi Klum. For more than 20 years, the supermodel and television host has reigned as the undisputed queen of Halloween, throwing a legendary annual bash that attracts Hollywood's creme de la creme in their spookiest and most creative avatars.

This year, in 2023, Heidi's iconic party returned to its full splendor at Marquee, an upscale nightclub located in the heart of New York City.

The event, held on Tuesday night, was anticipated not just for the A-list attendees but also for the music, with Questlove stepping in to curate an unforgettable DJ set.

© WWD Heidi Klum at Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party held at the Marquee

Though Heidi's Halloween celebrations have become a staple since the dawn of the new millennium, the past couple of years—2020 and 2021—saw a pause due to the challenges and restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the party was back in all its magnificent glory.

In a chat with TODAY.com ahead of her party, Heidi gave eager fans and attendees a sneak peek into her ensemble for the evening.

© WWD Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party

Describing her look as "very, very big and very colorful," she emphasized her enduring commitment to finding “unusual costumes” that stand out and differ from her previous choices—a considerable challenge for someone who has been consistently in the limelight for her groundbreaking Halloween looks for over two decades.

The suspense that Heidi had carefully built throughout the day finally culminated in the grand reveal of her costume: a mesmerizing, incredibly detailed peacock!

© WWD Heidi dressed her husband Tom as an egg!

But Heidi's interpretation was no ordinary avian spectacle. She went above and beyond, employing dancers to pose behind her, thereby creating the illusion of the peacock's sprawling, vibrant train.

Adorned in a shimmering blue velvet bodysuit and a mask that concealed her visage, Heidi truly transformed into the majestic bird.

© Taylor Hill Heidi Klum dressed as a worm last year

Complementing her, and adding a whimsical twist to the couple's costume choice, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, donned an outfit designed to resemble a gigantic human-sized egg.

The playful teasers she shared throughout the day, from snippets of her costume to close-ups of her intricate face makeup, kept her fans and followers on their toes, eagerly awaiting the final ensemble.

© Gotham Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Each year, Heidi's costume choices set the bar higher, and she never fails to outdo herself. From her metamorphosis into a bio-mechanical alien robot to becoming the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video, Klum has consistently set and then raised the standard for Halloween costumes.

Reiterating her commitment to keeping her Halloween looks fresh and innovative, Heidi mentioned to TODAY.com how she ensures her costumes vary each year. Her choice for this year, the vibrant and ornate peacock, undoubtedly met and even exceeded her usual standards, adding another feather to her cap, quite literally.

As the night unfolded, Marquee was transformed into a haunt for Hollywood's elite, each trying to outdo the other with their imaginative and often jaw-dropping Halloween creations. However, at the center of it all, as always, was Heidi Klum, leading the way in a celebration that has, over the years, become synonymous with her name.