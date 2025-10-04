A look inside Keith Urban's past relationship history from early romances to his marriage to Nicole Kidman

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A look inside Keith Urban's past relationship history from first love to his marriage to Nicole Kidman
Discover the country music singer’s relationships over the years, and the women who have been part of his life before and during his rise to stardom

keith urban and nicole kidman on red carpet © Getty Images
Nicola Conville
36 minutes ago
Country superstar Keith Urban has long been in the spotlight, not only for his chart-topping music and enigmatic stage presence, but also for his high-profile relationships over the years. From his early romance with Laura Sigler to his time with supermodel Niki Taylor, Keith’s love life has also inspired some of his biggest hits. In the wake of his recent split from wife of almost two decades, Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, join HELLO! as we take a look back at Keith’s past relationships, offering a glimpse into the partners who have been part of his life before and during his rise to country music stardom.

Inside Keith and Nicole's love story
keith urban acmas© Getty Images

Laura Sigler

Keith's first public relationship was with Laura Sigler. Little is known about their romance, though Laura has spoken out on a few occasions in the aftermath of their split, and it’s believed they dated for around eight years. She also had a warning for Nicole when the Big Little Lies actress began dating the country singer.

"Nicole and Keith might date for a while – but it won't last very long," she told The Sun at the time. "I don't know her, but I know him very well." She added: "There were a lot of lows with the drugs. I don't have any dark past – he was probably the darkest part, but I'm on my own now and I'm happy about that."

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Laura stood by her earlier statement about Keith's apparent lack of commitment. "He is very attractive, and when he talks the talk, he can be very seductive. But I am not sure Keith will ever be ready to settle down."

Niki Taylor on the red carpet© Getty Images

Niki Taylor

In the early 2000s, Urban dated supermodel Niki Taylor. During their relationship, Urban and Taylor got matching amor vincit omnia (Latin for "love conquers all") tattoos, though had them covered up once they split. The two were together for several years, often appearing at events together. Their romance eventually came to an end in 2004.

Niki went on to marry NASCAR driver Burney Lamar and the pair have two children together, in addition to Niki’s identical twin sons Hunter and Jake from her relationship with Miami Hooters linebacker Matthew Martinez. 

keith urban smiling onstage© WireImage

Amanda Wyatt

In 2006 model Amanda Wyatt claimed she had an affair with Keith. "I feel sorry for Nicole. Keith cheated on her repeatedly with me, right up to just before they got married," Amanda told The Daily Mail. "He's done it once, and he'll probably do it again." 

"I hope that she finds happiness with him but Keith is a deeply troubled man. I hope for her sake that he sorts himself out. She deserves better.''

Keith’s rep denied the allegations at the time, calling them fiction.

Nicole Kidman© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Keith and Nicole met in June 2005 at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles, an event which honours Australians in the entertainment business. The pair tied the knot in June 2006 and welcomed daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, together, and were renowned for their affectionate behavior on the red carpet and public declarations of love.

Over the years, the pair often sang each other’s praises in interviews, with Nicole gushing: "I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him," in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very - I love to be able to… talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me."

Keith was equally effusive about Nicole, and as recently as May 2025, when he accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award, he dedicated the win to his wife of almost two decades. 

"I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight," he said. "I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too." 

In September 2025, it was announced that the couple had separated, with Nicole filing for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences” in her petition and requesting to be the primary residency parent for daughters Sunday and Faith.

