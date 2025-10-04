A look inside Keith Urban's past relationship history from early romances to his marriage to Nicole Kidman

Keith and Nicole met in June 2005 at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles, an event which honours Australians in the entertainment business. The pair tied the knot in June 2006 and welcomed daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, together, and were renowned for their affectionate behavior on the red carpet and public declarations of love.
Over the years, the pair often sang each other’s praises in interviews, with Nicole gushing: "I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him," in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very - I love to be able to… talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me."
Keith was equally effusive about Nicole, and as recently as May 2025, when he accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award, he dedicated the win to his wife of almost two decades.
"I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight," he said. "I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too."
In September 2025, it was announced that the couple had separated, with Nicole filing for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences” in her petition and requesting to be the primary residency parent for daughters Sunday and Faith.