A look inside Keith Urban's past relationship history from early romances to his marriage to Nicole Kidman

Keith's first public relationship was with Laura Sigler. Little is known about their romance, though Laura has spoken out on a few occasions in the aftermath of their split, and it’s believed they dated for around eight years. She also had a warning for Nicole when the Big Little Lies actress began dating the country singer.



"Nicole and Keith might date for a while – but it won't last very long," she told The Sun at the time. "I don't know her, but I know him very well." She added: "There were a lot of lows with the drugs. I don't have any dark past – he was probably the darkest part, but I'm on my own now and I'm happy about that."

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Laura stood by her earlier statement about Keith's apparent lack of commitment. "He is very attractive, and when he talks the talk, he can be very seductive. But I am not sure Keith will ever be ready to settle down."