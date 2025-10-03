Keith Urban's ex-fiancée's eye-opening warning to Nicole Kidman unearthed

Keith Urban is in the midst of a divorce from Nicole Kidman, but long before he married her, he was in a long-term relationship with another woman, Laura Sigler. Laura and Keith are said to have dated for eight years, with her even claiming that they were engaged. Before Keith and Nicole confirmed their engagement in May 2006, Laura, who was described as a veterinary assistant from Nashville, had a stern warning for Nicole, which was unearthed after news of her split from Keith was confirmed by HELLO!

According to Laura, Keith was unable to truly commit to any woman. "Nicole and Keith might date for a while – but it won't last very long," she told The Sun at the time. "I don't know her, but I know him very well." She added: "There were a lot of lows with the drugs. I don't have any dark past – he was probably the darkest part, but I'm on my own now and I'm happy about that."

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Laura stood by her earlier statement about Keith's apparent lack of commitment. "He is very attractive, and when he talks the talk, he can be very seductive. But I am not sure Keith will ever be ready to settle down." Of course, Laura's warning wasn't needed as Nicole and Keith married in June 2006 and lasted 19 years before they called it quits.

The news of Keith and Nicole's separation surfaced at the end of last month, and just one day later, the actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007. According to court documents obtained by People, Nicole listed their date of separation as the date of filing and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Several reports claimed that the idea to separate came from the country music star, 57, who'd been living separately from his movie star wife, 58, since earlier this summer. The pair had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album High, and Nicole's various projects, such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.

On Thursday, Keith was seen for the first time since news broke of their shocking split. He was pictured without his wedding ring as he stepped off a private jet in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, ahead of his High and Alive tour show at the Giant Center. Keith surprisingly still paid tribute to Nicole and their two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, by including a photo of the trio in a slideshow while he sang his 2024 track "Heart Like A Hometown".

However, the star made a major change to the setlist when he dropped "The Fighter", his 2016 hit with Carrie Underwood, which he wrote about his relationship with Nicole. He switched to "Wild Hearts" instead, a move which did not go unnoticed. Keith's choice to take "The Fighter" out of the show may have been prompted by the backlash he received from a video uploaded by his utility player, Maggie Baugh, of the pair performing the song together. Maggie was noticeably absent from the concert, and Keith was still without his wedding ring.