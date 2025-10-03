Cruz Beckham puzzles fans with cryptic message as he leads PFW arrivals alongside sister Harper

The Beckhams are back in action! Paris Fashion Week means one thing for the famous family, and it's that it's time for martriach, Victoria Beckham, to unveil her latest collection. While the fashion mogul has been displaying her designs at the famous show since 2022, when she presented her Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, this year, it was her youngest son, Cruz Beckham was the one trying to make a statement.
Harper rocked a cropped jumper and white jeans
Stepping out alongside his 14-year-old sister Harper Beckham, who looked incredibly grown up in a cropped jumper and cool-girl jeans, the 20-year-old had a cryptic message, his plain white T-shirt emblazoned with the date 24.10.25. Cruz is ever the budding musician with a passion for bass guitar and singing, so it's likely the date could be hinting at a music drop.
Cruz teased the date 24.10.25
The youngest Beckham brother has recently been teasing on social media that he could be taking a step into the music industry, posting photos of studio sessions, as well as clips of him singing, which are also lovingly shared by his supportive parents and siblings. One of the most recent being when he and his dad, David Beckham, enjoyed a sing-song together at home. See the video below.
Cruz arrived with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz stepped out with his supportive girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, who was also wearing the date on her white sports cap she matched with her khaki green blazer and tight ensemble. The pair seem to be a match made in heaven, not just in terms of their fashion, but Jackie is also in the music industry, formerly in the girlband Schutz, but since, she has pivoted from a performing career to writing music for other artists. So it's safe to say Cruz is in great company!
David looked smart as he arrived for PFW
Joining Cruz, Harper and Jackie was David Beckham who no doubt, was filled with excitement for his wife's big day. The footballer, 50, looked stylish wearing a navy blue co-ord and marl grey flat cap.
Middle brother Romeo was all smiles as he attended PFW wearing a monochrome outfit for the exciting day's proceedings.
Paris Fashion week usually sees all the Beckhams together
While the show is likely to see all the Beckhams come together, all eyes are on eldest brother Brooklyn, who is involved in an ongoing family 'feud'. In previous years, he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have rallied around Victoria along with Brookyln's siblings, grandparents and cousins who often flock to the French capital for VB's big day