Cruz Beckham puzzles fans with cryptic message as he leads PFW arrivals alongside sister Harper

Cruz arrived with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Cruz stepped out with his supportive girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, who was also wearing the date on her white sports cap she matched with her khaki green blazer and tight ensemble. The pair seem to be a match made in heaven, not just in terms of their fashion, but Jackie is also in the music industry, formerly in the girlband Schutz, but since, she has pivoted from a performing career to writing music for other artists. So it's safe to say Cruz is in great company!