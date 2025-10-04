Lori Loughlin’s ex Mossimo Giannulli spotted out and about with fashion stylist

Lori Loughlin’s estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was spotted with fashion stylist Hannah Harrison just hours after announcing his split from the Full House alum. The pair were photographed standing close together while waiting for a car at the valet after their apparent shopping spree at Mossimo’s G/FORE Supply store in Beverly Hills, California. Mossimo, 62, looked casual but smart in a white shirt and blue Levi jeans with beige suede boots, while Hannah wore a black sweater with a yellow miniskirt. Hannah has since shut down rumors that the pair are dating, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

"I feel like it was bad timing. I went to the store not knowing that his separation had been announced," Hannah revealed in a statement, noting, "I was going there to meet him."

"We were not there together [and] we are not dating," the 32-year-old added. "We are good friends. He was just meeting me at the store."

© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Mossimo was spotted carrying shopping bags in Beverly Hills

© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Mossimo and Hannah waiting for a valet

"I was there shopping and as I was leaving I saw the photographers," she continued, adding: "We did not drive together. We drove separately."

Lori and her husband of almost 28 years tied the knot in 1997 and have two daughters together, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli. "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," said Lori’s representative Elizabeth Much of the couple’s split.

© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Mossimo was spotted shortly after split announcement

The 61-year-old and her estranged husband listed their 11,800-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills for $16.5 million in February 2025. The couple purchased the home in August 2020 for $9.5 million, after the infamous college admissions scandal involving their daughters in 2019.

Lori was convicted for her part in the college admissions scandal, and admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Mossimo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Both originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

Lori and Mossimo during college admissions scandal

Lori was sentenced by a judge in August to two months in prison, and given a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Her husband, meanwhile, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Lori and Mossimo's youngest daughter Olivia launched a YouTube profile in 2014 when she was just 15 years old. She quickly gained a loyal fanbase who watched her "day in life" vlogs, makeup tutorials, and luxury Christmas present hauls. "When I started YouTube, I didn't even really consider it work, so honestly my passion is filming videos," Olivia explained to People in 2017.

© Getty Images Lori and her daughters

Olivia addressed the scandal during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. She said: "I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity – I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance."

While Olivia has millions of social media followers, Lori and Mossimo's oldest daughter, Isabella "Bella" Rose is a social media star in her own right. Bella started her online life at a young age just like her little sister. When she was a teenager, she ran a successful fashion blog, and also appeared in movies alongside her mom, including Every Christmas Has a Story and Homegrown Christmas.

She also launched her own clothing brand, The Bitch Knits, which is "an exploration of simplicity, craftsmanship, and the quiet strength of clothes that are truly one-of-a-kind" and sells sweaters, scarves, cardigans, and more.