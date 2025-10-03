Meet Lori Loughlin's two social media famous daughters – Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose

Lori Loughlin announced on Friday, October 3 that she is splitting from her husband of almost 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli. Per Lori's representative, Elizabeth Much: "[Lori and Mossimo] are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time." The couple tied the knot in 1997, the couple welcomed two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli. The Full House actress and the fashion designer lived in Los Angeles throughout their marriage. In 2019, the former couple was involved in the now infamous college admissions scandal.

The criminal complaint against them accused the couple of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely assign their daughters to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them had ever played the sport. Lori was convicted for her part, and admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Lori was sentenced by a judge in August 2020 to two months in prison, and given a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Mossimo, meanwhile, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. The family has yet to ever speak out publicly about the allegations, but it was widely reported that their daughters barely spoke to them during the case.

So who are Lori's daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose? Here's everything we know about the social media famous twenty-somethings.

Olivia Jade, 26

© Getty Images Olivia is a staple of fashion events

Lori and Mossimo's youngest daughter Olivia is her most well known child. In 2014, when she was just 15 years old, Olivia launched a YouTube profile. She quickly gained a loyal fanbase who watched her "day in life" vlogs, makeup tutorials, and luxury Christmas present hauls. "When I started YouTube, I didn't even really consider it work, so honestly my passion is filming videos," Olivia explained to PEOPLE in 2017.

While Olivia studied at the University of Southern California, she continued posting to YouTube. But she pulled back after the college admissions scandal and even lost sponsorship deals, including a partnership with Sephora. Olivia addressed the scandal during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. She said: "I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity – I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance."

© Getty Images Her YouTube has received 211 million views

Since then, Olivia has gone on to amass 1.82 million YouTube followers and 1.2 million Instagram followers. She briefly hosted her own podcast, Conversations with Olivia Jade, and has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with the Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi – although neither has confirmed their relationship. In 2021, Olivia placed 8th on Dancing with the Stars with her professional partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Isabella "Bella" Rose, 27

© Getty Images Bella calls Olivia the one person she "can rely on for anything"

While Olivia has millions of social media followers, Lori and Mossimo's oldest daughter, Isabella "Bella" Rose is a social media star in her own right. Bella started her online life young just like her little sister too. When she was a teenager, she ran a successful fashion blog. Soon after, Bella made her acting debut alongside her mom in the 2016 Hallmark film Every Christmas Has a Story.

Bella also starred in 2018's Homegrown Christmas with Lori. During an appearance on Today, she said: "I just love all of it. Like I'd be happy to do anything." Like Olivia, Bella was a student at USC when the college admissions scandal broke. The social media scrutiny was a lot during that time. Bella left USC and deleted her Instagram, trying to process the news privately.

© Getty Images Bella has shied away from fame in recent years

While appearing on Olivia's podcast, Bella explained that not only was there constant paparazzi outside her home, her boyfriend also broke up with her four days after the controversy began. "It was really hard to go through a breakup and then also have something even bigger and honestly more important on top of it. Because all I wanted to do was cry and mourn my relationship and I couldn't," she said.

But, six years later, Bella is back on Instagram. She has 210k followers and launched her own clothing brand, The Bitch Knits, which is "an exploration of simplicity, craftsmanship, and the quiet strength of clothes that are truly one-of-a-kind" and sells sweaters, scarves, cardigans, and more.