Eva Longoria shares rare picture with Desperate Housewives co-star Teri Hatcher after denying feud

Eva Longoria has shared a rare picture with her Desperate Housewives co-stars, including Teri Hatcher, to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary

"20 years of Desperate Housewives!! I get so emotional thinking about how this show changed everything for me. So many memories, so many episodes (we used to film 24 episodes a season back then!), and so many iconic outfits," she captioned the post, which took a trip down Wisteria Lane featuring a carousel of memories including promo shots alongside Teri, Felicity Huffman, Brenda Strong and Marcia Cross, as well as Eva's own pictures.

Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Brenda Strong, Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman on set of Desperate Housewives

"Everything I know about filmmaking and TV I learned on that show. I’m so grateful for my forever mentor, Marc Cherry, and for the women who took me under their wing and showed me the way," she concluded.

In one of the pictures Eva is seen snuggling into Marcia who gives her a kiss on the head, while a second shows Eva and Felicity together.

Felicity Huffman and Eva on set of Desperate Housewives

Eva starred as Gabrielle Solis in the comedy drama that followed the lives and secrets of the housewives in the fictional town of Fairview, as seen through the eyes of their friend and neighbor, Mary Anne, who dies by suicide in the opening episode.

It ran for 180 episodes over eight years but during that time reports emerged that on set a feud had broken out between the cast and Teri.

A 2005 shoot with Vanity Fair almost ended when Eva and Marcia allegedly threatened to walk out if Teri was posed in the middle of the group, while in 2012 Teri's name was left off a group card thanking crew for their work.

Desperate Housewives stars Eva and Marcia on set

In 2018, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Eva was asked if she was friends with the cast, and she revealed how "Felicity Huffman and Marcia are going to be at my star ceremony Felicity is giving a speech, we’re very, very good friends".

"All of you?" Jimmy asked and Eva responded: "No! But 99 percent of us are." Watch the moment below:

Eva Longoria admits she is not friends with 'all' of Desperate Housewives cast

However in 2023 she denied reports of a feud, recalling how now it would just be considered a "narrative about women, that there’s no way these women could get along".

"They all had such a better handle on fame, on that narrative," Eva told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast of her costars.

"I’m like, '[People] are saying we’re fighting.' They’re like, 'Well, that’s just a narrative they do on women because we’re over 40 on a television show.' And I was like, 'Yeah.' I wasn’t even that smart to understand that."