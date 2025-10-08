Meet Odell Beckham Jr.'s reality TV star little brother

Odell Beckham Jr. just accepted a six-game suspension from the NFL after he reportedly failed a performance-enhancing drug test last year. The Super Bowl winning wide receiver won't be eligible to play again until Week 12 of the season. While Odell currently doesn't play for any NFL team, he was on the Miami Dolphins last year. The 32-year-old NFL star's career is changing, and he's no longer the only Beckham rising to fame. Odell is a big brother to four little siblings – Jasmyne, 23, Kordell, 23, Sonny, 11, and Summer, seven

So, while Odell is one of the most well known players in the NFL – and even briefly dated Kim Kardashian for a few months – his brother Kordell Beckham is making a name for himself too after becoming a breakout star from last year's season of Love Island USA. Here's five things to know about the reality TV star.

1/ 5 © Peacock via Getty Images Kordell was a fan favorite on Love Island USA season 6 Kordell quickly became a fan favorite on Love Island USA season 6 due to his light hearted personality and fun outfits. He went on to win the season with his partner, now girlfriend, Serena Page. The two also starred in Peacock's original reality TV show Love Island: Beyond the Villa this past summer.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Kordell is a model Before appearing on Love Island USA, Kordell worked as a model. He walked in several runway shows and was always supported by his big brother. Odell commented on one of Kordell's photo shoots: "Tuffffffff," and on a post of him walking the runway: "Love u twin !!!"

3/ 5 © Instagram He is a cat dad Kordell adopted his orange cat, Milo, after he was found during a Texas rainstorm. "He was a little scared," he told People. "[But] he's my little man, and I've been taking care of him ever since. Everywhere I go, he goes." During the first season of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, viewers watched Serena learn how to become a cat mom. Kordell assured People that he's not worried about Milo and Serena. "I think they'll like each other, for real," he said.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Kordell is set to act in a Keke Palmer series While he got his start in reality TV, news broke this summer that Kordell will make his scripted debut in a series from Keke Palmer. He is set to star in Southern Fried Rice, a series following a Gen-Z Asian American girl who was "raised from birth by Southern Black parents as she struggles to defend and redefine her identity after being accepted into a popular Historically Black College and University (HBCU)," per the official logline. Kordell will play the "carefree, artsy" Steve in the show.