Odell Beckham Jr.’s best style moments
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Best Style Moments

This Kardashian boyfriend and NFL star knows a thing or two about style...

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show wearinga black turtle neck and green crocodile skin jacket
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Kim Kardashian’s rumoured new beau, Odell Beckham Jr. is our menswear style muse, consistently serving designer looks on the steps of the Met Gala, on the city streets and while sitting front row at some of the world’s most acclaimed designer fashion shows. 

In light of the potential new power couple news, we couldn’t help but take a deep dive into the Baltimore Raven's most iconic looks from over the years...

His Forest Green Met Gala Look, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in a green jacket and toruser combo© Taylor Hill

In 2022 OBJ traded in his grid-iron helmet for a forest green suede headpiece while attending fashion's most opulent and respected night of the year, The Met Gala. The jock wore a matching green suede jacket and trousers, accessorising the look with three chunky diamond chains around his neck and a silver-toned ring piece.

His SS23 Prada show look, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr attends Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear Fashion Show in an all white suit © Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Keeping things categorically chic, Odell donned an all-white Prada look to sit front row at the brand's SS23 Menswear Fashion Show back in June of 2022.



His crisp white tux at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2020

dell Beckham Jr. attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an all-white tuxedo© Gregg DeGuire

Donning another all-white ensemble, the Ravens star looked incredibly chic, pairing his perfectly tailored white tux with a pair of white and grey Nike Dunk, a singular diamond earring and a silver wristwatch.

His green crocodile skin jacket, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show wearinga black turtle neck and green crocodile skin jacket© David Crotty

Back in 2020, Odell attended Tom Ford’s A/W show in a black turtleneck and touser ensemble complete with a tailored crocodile skin jacket in moss green. The football star tied the sophisticated look off with a stack of diamond necklaces.

His pink coat for the Burberry afterparty, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2020 show after party in a pink Burberry raincoat© Dave Benett

Leaning into his playful side OBJ chose to wear a pink Burberry raincoat over a grey hoodie to attend the brand’s show afterparty. He chose to pair the pink coat with a pair of striking red and white sneakers, perfectly matching the red accents on his coat.

His pleated mini skirt Met Gala look, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. wears a pleated skirt and cut off blazer to the Met Gala © Taylor Hill

Breaking down traditional masculine boundaries, Odell wore a pleated skirt and cut-off sleeve blazer to the 2019 Met Gala. He paired the Thom Browne look with a black baseball cap and lace-up boots.

His Metallic turtleneck, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. wears a baby blue metallic turtle neck© Anna Webber

Leaning into the mermaid core trend, Odell was clearly ahead of the curve back in 2019 as he wore a metallic turtleneck on the red carpet in NYC.

In conclusion, Kimmy and Odell would be in the running for the world's most fashionable couple, tying for first place with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

