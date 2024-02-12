Odell Beckham Jr.’s best style moments

Kim Kardashian’s rumoured new beau, Odell Beckham Jr. is our menswear style muse, consistently serving designer looks on the steps of the Met Gala, on the city streets and while sitting front row at some of the world’s most acclaimed designer fashion shows.

In light of the potential new power couple news, we couldn’t help but take a deep dive into the Baltimore Raven's most iconic looks from over the years...

His Forest Green Met Gala Look, 2022 © Taylor Hill In 2022 OBJ traded in his grid-iron helmet for a forest green suede headpiece while attending fashion's most opulent and respected night of the year, The Met Gala. The jock wore a matching green suede jacket and trousers, accessorising the look with three chunky diamond chains around his neck and a silver-toned ring piece.

His SS23 Prada show look, 2022 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto Keeping things categorically chic, Odell donned an all-white Prada look to sit front row at the brand's SS23 Menswear Fashion Show back in June of 2022.





His crisp white tux at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2020 © Gregg DeGuire Donning another all-white ensemble, the Ravens star looked incredibly chic, pairing his perfectly tailored white tux with a pair of white and grey Nike Dunk, a singular diamond earring and a silver wristwatch.



His green crocodile skin jacket, 2020 © David Crotty Back in 2020, Odell attended Tom Ford’s A/W show in a black turtleneck and touser ensemble complete with a tailored crocodile skin jacket in moss green. The football star tied the sophisticated look off with a stack of diamond necklaces.



His pink coat for the Burberry afterparty, 2020 © Dave Benett Leaning into his playful side OBJ chose to wear a pink Burberry raincoat over a grey hoodie to attend the brand’s show afterparty. He chose to pair the pink coat with a pair of striking red and white sneakers, perfectly matching the red accents on his coat.

His pleated mini skirt Met Gala look, 2019 © Taylor Hill Breaking down traditional masculine boundaries, Odell wore a pleated skirt and cut-off sleeve blazer to the 2019 Met Gala. He paired the Thom Browne look with a black baseball cap and lace-up boots.



His Metallic turtleneck, 2019 © Anna Webber Leaning into the mermaid core trend, Odell was clearly ahead of the curve back in 2019 as he wore a metallic turtleneck on the red carpet in NYC.



In conclusion, Kimmy and Odell would be in the running for the world's most fashionable couple, tying for first place with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.