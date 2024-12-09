Daniel Craig talks balancing 'busy life' with Rachel Weisz and their children

Daniel Craig has offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, sharing his thoughts on balancing a demanding career with family life alongside his wife Rachel Weisz.

During a candid interview with The Sunday Times, the 56-year-old actor - who has been on a promotional trail for his latest project, Queer - spoke about how his priorities have evolved over the years as he considers how his work impacts his loved ones.

© Getty Images Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have been married since 2011

"I live a busy life, and so does my wife," he shared. "We have children. I think how work will impact my life."

The British actor is dad to daughter Grace, six, whom he shares with Academy Award-winning actress Rachel, who also has a teenage son with the director Darren Aronofsky. Daniel, meanwhile, shares elder daughter Ella, 32, with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.

Daniel and Rachel, who got married in secret back in 2011, split their time between New York City, where they have a beautiful home in Brooklyn and London.

© JC Olivera The actor is on a promotional trail for his latest movie Queer

Of his personal life, Daniel also told the New York Times: "I've got a six-year-old at home. And I don't want to be away from home as much as I have in the past."

During his latest chat with The Times, the dad-of-two revealed he felt "exhausted" after shooting his James Bond films and said it would take him "six months to recover emotionally".

"Early on with Bond, I thought I had to do other work, but I didn't," he said. "I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible. Most actors are out of work for large chunks, so you take your job offers - but they left me empty.

"Then, bottom line, I got paid. I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out."

He also touched upon his replacement as the secret service agent, adding: "I keep saying I don't (care), because people ask me all the time and I'm an ornery, grumpy old man, so I say I don't give a shit.

© Getty Daniel starred as James Bond in five Bond films

"But I care about it deeply - deeply. I care what the franchise does, because I love Barbara (Broccoli) and Michael (G Wilson, the producers). But it's not my decision or problem. I wish them luck."

The movie star played 007 in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die, which was released in 2021. His fifth film was his final appearance in the role after 15 years as the spy with the licence to kill.