Geri Halliwell-Horner's son Monty is dad Christian's double in Austin family photo

Geri Halliwell-Horner left the UK behind to fly her family to Austin, Texas, where her husband Christian Horner is working on Formula 1.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls star posted a rare family photo showing her son Monty, six, coordinating with his dad in matching outfits. In support of Christian's role as Team Principal of the Red Bull F1 team, they both wore variations of the black Oracle Red Bull top. Christian rocked the button-up shirt, paired with blue jeans, while his son chose the T-shirt with black shorts, wearing his strawberry blonde hair in a side part swept across his face.

© Instagram Christian Horner and his son Monty wore matching F1 tops

Meanwhile, Geri looked radiant in a white midi dress with a ruffled halterneck, which she teamed with white sandals and her fiery hair in loose, effortless waves. She draped an arm affectionately around her stepdaughter Olivia, eight, who coordinated with her in a white bear T-shirt and a neutral cream check pleated skirt.

© Instagram Geri has been sharing photos of her family time in Austin

"Great weekend in Austin [cowboy emoji] @christianhorner," Geri captioned the photo, which was quickly inundated with comments from fans.

WATCH: Geri Halliwell-Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt

"Beautiful family," one wrote, and another similarly added: "What a pretty family, Geri."

Geri and Christian started dating in 2014 and got married the following year on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire. Geri was already a mother to her daughter Bluebell, 17, with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, while Christian had welcomed Olivia with his ex Beverley Allen.

Following their wedding, the couple went on to give birth to Monty in 2017, but Ginger Spice has been open about her desire to expand her family in the past.

© Getty Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015

"There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have," Geri told HELLO! after the birth of Monty. She added: "'It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us."

© Instagram Geri's blended family includes her daughter Bluebell, son Monty and stepdaughter Olivia

The Wannabe singer gushed about her "blended, modern family" after years of being a single mum to her eldest child. "I guess the word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is content. We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family," she said.

