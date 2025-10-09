Michael J. Fox shares health update as he works through 'challenges'

Actor Michael J. Fox has shared an update on his health as he works through the challenges associated with Parkinson’s. The actor was diagnosed with the disease in 1991, sharing it publicly in 1998. In his 2023 documentary Still he revealed how he maintains his upbeat demeanor despite the toll it takes on his speech and motor skills. "I wake up and get the message of what the day is gonna be like, and I try to adjust to it," he shared in an interview with People. "I keep getting new challenges physically, and I get through it. I roll around in a wheelchair a lot, and it took some getting used to. You take the good, and you seize it."

The 64-year-old has a new book, Future Boy, out on October 14 2025, which he penned with longtime collaborator Nelle Fortenberry. He retired from acting in 2020 but has still managed to keep busy with other projects and is currently finishing the audio version of his book and continuing his work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which he founded in 2000 after being diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease.

He shows few signs of slowing down, saying: "I see other people’s work, and it makes me think that I might be able to find something that’s for me as an actor and as a writer. And as a parent, husband and friend, I have a lot left to do."

© Getty Images Michael J. Fox with wife Tracy Pollan

The Back to the Future star also attends movie conventions, which helped inspire his new book. "People really love the movie," he says of the cult sci-fi comedy. "I wanted to sincerely fulfill their wish to know more about the experience."

© Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock Michael in 'Back to the Future'

Michael was also joined by his only son, Sam, 36, recently for a night out in Amagansett, New York in August 2025. The pair attended the launch of the 'Maximum Metallica' channel on SiriusXM at Stephen Talkhouse, before the "Enter Sandman" icons took to the stage for a rousing performance of some of their greatest hits.

© Instagram Tracy and Michael at the beach for his 65th birthday

Alongside Sam, Michael and his wife of over 30 years, Tracy Pollan, are also parents to twins Aquinnah Kathleen Fox and Schuyler Frances Fox, both 30, and Esmé Annabelle Fox, 23.

© Instagram Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are joined by their kids Esmé Fox's graduation from Duke University

Speaking previously with Good Housekeeping, Michael explained that despite his battle with Parkinson's disease (which he was diagnosed with at the age of 22 and made public at 29), his children have adapted to the situation beautifully.

He opened up about family rituals, saying: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV – just bodies everywhere. We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."