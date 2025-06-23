Michael J. Fox's wife Tracy Pollan's unusual family name uncovered by son

Tracy Pollan celebrated her 65th birthday on Sunday, June 22, with her famous family rallying around her with loving tributes, including husband Michael J. Fox and their son Sam Michael Fox.

Tracy and Michael, 64, share son Sam, 36, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and youngest daughter Esmé, 23.

Michael took to his Instagram page early in the day to share a photograph of his wife, presumably on the streets of New York City, standing below a sign that read "Sparkles follow her wherever she goes."

© Instagram Michael shared the sweetest tribute to his wife, saying he'd love her "forever"

Ever the romantic, the actor rewrote the phrase in his caption and added to it: "And so do I. Happy birthday @tracy.pollan I love you forever."

Sam then took to his own Instagram with a photo of his mom holding a camera, photographed mid-hike, even using the family's special nickname for her in his tribute. "Happy happy birthday Teeps!! Dug this one up just for the occasion. Love you!!"

The couple first met on the set of the sitcom Family Ties in the '80s, in which Michael starred as Alex P. Keaton and Tracy joined as his onscreen girlfriend. Love blossomed off-screen as well, and the two soon became an item. They tied the knot in 1988.

© Instagram Sam shared a candid photo of his mom for her birthday as well, calling her "Teeps"

Speaking with People in 2023, the couple shared the secret to their enduring 37-year marriage. "I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other," Tracy shared.

"And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."

The Back to the Future star added: "Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her."

© Getty Images The couple met in 1985 while filming season four of the NBC sitcom "Family Ties"

That same year, Michael was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Governors Awards (which Tracy attended with him), touching on his work as an advocate for Parkinson's disease after his own diagnosis in his acceptance speech, making sure to also highlight his wife's role in being a support system and partner.

"I was told I only had ten years left to work," he recalled. "That was [expletive]. That's what happened. The hardest part of my diagnosis was grappling with the certainty of the diagnosis and the uncertainty of the situation."

"I only knew it would get worse. The diagnosis was definite, but the progress was indefinite and uncertain," he continued. "[My wife Tracy] made it clear that she was with me for the duration." The actor went public with his diagnosis in 1998, a decade into their marriage.

© Instagram Michael and Tracy share four kids, including their son Sam plus their three daughters

"Then I entered into seven years of denial, trying to make sense of it all. The kid who left Canada convinced that he would make anything happen, at least by working hard and by believing, now had a tall order in front of him."

Michael concluded: "I told very few people, and they kept my secret. Then there were all kinds of doctors who helped me understand the physical processes that were at work, or not at work, in my brain, as the case may be. Finally, I felt like I needed to tell everybody. I understood it would have a huge impact on my career."