Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan celebrate double dose of joyous family news

It was a weekend of celebrations for Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's family as they rang in her birthday, along with another very special milestone.

Tracy turned 64 on June 22, but it was all about their daughter, Schuyler, who also tied the knot on her mom's birthday.

People reported that the 29-year-old producer said "I Do" to her longtime partner at a ceremony in the Catskill Mountains in New York.

While the family kept the nuptials under wraps, Tracy's good friend, Jennifer Grey, let slip in her birthday tribute to her pal.

Taking to Instagram with a snapshot with Tracy, the Dirty Dancing actress wrote: "Happy birthday @tracy.pollan! Bestfriends since 1974! I can’t believe that in addition to celebrating your birthday, we are also going to be celebrating the marriage of the f

Tracy thanked her for her kind wishes when she wrote: "Love you."

Michael also hinted at their big weekend when he gushed over Tracy in a loving social media post for her birthday.

His message read: "In every beautiful way, it’s beautiful Tracy’s beautiful day. I love you and today will be magnificent. Always forever your Mike with so-much love. Happy birthday," he concluded with: "It’s gonna be an epic day."

People reported that other celebrity guests at the wedding included Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos.

Michael and Tracy are also parents to son Sam, 35, and daughters Aquinnah, 29, and Esmé, 22.

The Back to the Future star talked about his daughter's upcoming marriage back in April when he opened up in an interview with People about his busy year.

"You know, my daughter's getting married too," he announced. "Good things are happening, and life is good. And so it's been a good year, for sure.”

Despite his hectic career, family life has always been a priority for Michael and Tracy.

In a previous interview with Reader's Digest, he shared his best parenting advice.

"Always be available to your kids. Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20. And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."

Michael added: "I've never gotten up to see something one of my kids wanted to show me and not been rewarded."