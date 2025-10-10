BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty returns to show after mysterious absence

Naga Munchetty has returned to her usual BBC Breakfast presenting duties after leaving viewers surprised when she failed to make an appearance on their screens on Thursday morning. The 50-year-old presenter was missing from the broadcast following an unexpected presenter shake-up within the BBC. Instead of the familiar face of Naga, audiences watched regular host Charlie Stayt, 63, steer the morning show with BBC news presenter and royal correspondent Sarah Campbell. However, a day later, it was back to normal proceedings as Naga took up her seat on the red couch once more.

No on-air mention of the change of faces was made during Naga's disappearance, nor was it addressed once she was back and delivering the morning's headlines as she has done since she joined the show as a permanent presenter in 2014. However, her latest absence follows a string of missed shows by the journalist and a period of extended leave as she took time off from her role.

BBC Breakfast is usually presented by a roster of rolling hosts that include Jon Kay, 55, and Sally Nugent, 54, Monday to Wednesday, and Naga and Charlie, who take the Thursday to Saturday slots. Sunday's instalment is hosted by a number of stand-in presenters such as Tina Daheley, Ben Boulous, Roger Johnson, Rachel Burden and Ben Thompson.

© PA Images via Getty Images Naga and Charlie are the regular presenter for BBC Breakfast's Thursday to Saturday slots

Naga's presence on the couch isn't the only thing viewers take notice of, her wardrobe also garners regular attention and she recently revealed why she never dares to wear white clothing on air. During a deep-dive discussion with fellow broadcaster Ateh Jewel on an episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, the presenter outlined her rationale for ditching the colour for a darker palette.

© Instagram Sarah replaced Naga during her unexplained absence

© David M. Benett Naga presents the show with her co-host Charlie

She told Ateh: "I never wear white on the bottom," before further explaining that her health condition, adenomyosis, makes her worry about wearing lighter clothes at work. Naga has been open about her health struggles following her diagnosis in 2022. Adenomyosis occurs when the lining of the womb starts growing into the muscle in the wall of the womb. While chatting about how the condition affects her life, she referred to it as "the evil twin of endometriosis" and said it causes heavy periods, that are commonly known as "flooding".