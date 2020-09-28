Naga Munchetty looks wildly different with long hair transformation – see photo The BBC Breakfast star was almost unrecognisable

Naga Munchetty is widely recognised for her short pixie crop which she's had for years, but back in 2016 when she was competing in Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC Breakfast star looked worlds apart.

MORE: Naga Munchetty pictured in rare wedding snap - and she looks stunning

Like many other dance contestants, Naga was no stranger to a hair transformation and during week two of the competition, she swapped her stylish crop for big bouncy curls. The TV star, who was paired with Pasha Kovalev, danced the Cha Cha to Fool in Love, wowing in a sequinned gold dress.

At the time, Naga also took to Instagram to share her first post, showing off her bold makeover and writing: "This was an amazing transformation last week - @lucajoneshair is working his magic again today!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty looks wildly different on Strictly Come Dancing

Sadly, Naga and Pasha were booted off in week four of the competition, after the judges chose to save singer Anastacia and her pro dancer Brendan Cole.

"Gutted, absolutely gutted, I never wanted to leave and I've loved it and I'm desperately sad that I'm not going to be dancing with Pasha," Naga said after the results were read out.

MORE: Naga Munchetty shares frustration after being asked if she wants children with husband

RELATED: Naga Munchetty reveals secret to 16-year marriage with James Haggar

Paying tribute to Pasha, she added: "He's amazing, he's just wonderful and amazing and I'm so grateful for him being so patient and working so hard with me."

Naga Munchetty showed off a head of curls in her Strictly days

Pasha returned the praise, saying: "We always had fun and I'm just amazed at how much progress you've made, that's the best thing, that's the most I could ever ask.

MORE: Inside Naga Munchetty's beautiful garden

"We work hard and you became a beautiful, beautiful dancer. Thank you for being the best student I've ever had, so determined and so much fun all the time."

Back at home, Naga was supported by her husband James Haggar, who she has been married to since 2004. The TV presenter has previously shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage, telling The Guardian: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.