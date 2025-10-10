Kate Garraway is a 'goddess' in 70s transformation - including figure-hugging bodysuit

Kate Garraway was a vision in black spandex as she showed off her incredible vintage transformation on social media. The 58-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter channelled her inner Sandy from Grease for the look that was in aid of a charity dress-up day. She looked radiant in her outfit as she chatted to the camera about why she had changed up her style and offered the lens a big red-lipped smile. Standing in the Global radio offices, she explained that the staff were donning fancy dress to raise money for the station's Make Some Noise charity day.

With "naughty Sandy from Grease" as her blueprint, the mother-of-two wore a pair of black spandex leggings and a black tight bodysuit. She cinched in her waist with a wide black belt that fastened around her middle with a large silver clasp. Keeping her warm, she had on a cropped black leather jacket that featured a belt around the hem, a double lapel, and a zip up the centre.

Kate accessorised with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a striking pair of bold red high-heeled shoes. She amped up her usual makeup and opted for a red lip and a dark smokey eye. The broadcaster blew out her hair in a curly volumised fashion and parted it to one side, letting it hang loose around her shoulders. To finish off the look, she had a large red and white sticker on the colour of her jacket that spelt out the word "Grease".

All for a good cause

Kate Garraway is a 'goddess' in 70s transformation

The star posted the video of her outfit to her Instagram account and explained in the caption that it was all in the name of giving back. Alongside the footage, she penned: "Today is @globals_make_some_noise day here @smoothradio where we all have fun dressing up to raise money aiming to ensure no one has to face life’s toughest challenges alone. Thank you so much to all who have donated so far. And look who I found on the bosses floor!!!!"

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Artwork - BBC Creative Kate is currently taking part in The Celebrity Traitors

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to the comments to praise the TV presenter for her new look. One wrote: "Oh Sandy. I meant @kategarraway. You're the One that I want!" while another said: "You look amazing, and the hair really suits you". Fellow presenter and host of The Celebrity Traitors, of which Kate is a contestant, left a string of red hearts underneath her post.