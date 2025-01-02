Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Travolta's two kids are the talk of Instagram with new photo alongside famous dad
John Travolta and his children Ella and Benjamin

The actor shares his children with his late wife Kelly Preston

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
John Travolta is looking forward to what the new year has to offer him and his family. 

The Grease star blew fans away with a photo of himself alongside his children, Ella, 24, and Ben, 14

He posted the image on Instagram on January 1 with the message, "Happy new year from the Travolta family."

The photo showed John, Ella and Ben in a snowy location. While John and Ella were dressed in winter attire, Ben wore a T-shirt despite the frosty weather. 

He was beaming while his dad and sister donned more demure expressions. 

John Travolta and his two kids had a snowy Christmas
Fans reacted by commenting on their "strong genes," and wished them a Happy New Year. 

Others couldn't believe how much Ben had grown as he stood nearly as tall as John.

Plenty acknowledged his "typical teenage" clothing as he donned short sleeves even when cold. 

John Travolta on a Father's Day drive with his son Benjamin and daughter Ella Bleu
The snapshot came after the family celebrated a quiet Christmas together. 

Ella shared insight into their traditions with photos of their beautiful tree adorned with lights and ornaments. 

She made a snowman from coconut shavings (and adorned with an Oreo top hat) and dough for a batch of chocolate chip cookies.

John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta (C) during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018
The family are incredibly close and Ella recently opened up about her supportive dad, who has been by her side while she navigates her career as a musician. 

"He's amazing and he's so protective because he's been in this industry — in the movie industry, in the music industry — forever, so he knows how to protect me in that sense," she said during an appearance on the Third Hour of Today.

Photo shared by John Travolta on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day 2024 of his late wife Kelly Preston with their son Benjamin during a previous Mother's Day
She also opened up about working with him, recalling some of her first ever acting roles as child beside him. "I love working with my dad, if I could always do it, I would."

Ella said she runs a lot of ideas by her father and called him her "role model."

John adores fatherhood and shared three children with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

Tragically, John also lost firstborn son Jett in 2009
In addition to Ella and Ben, they were also parents to Jett, who died aged 16 in 2009 after suffering from a seizure.

John detailed how he approached parenting after losing Kelly when he told Kevin Hart his son was concerned he would lose his dad too. 

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.

Ella Bleu Travolta and John Travolta attend The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
"I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'"

He went on: "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can… So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

