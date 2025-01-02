John Travolta's two kids are the talk of Instagram with new photo alongside famous dad

John Travolta is looking forward to what the new year has to offer him and his family.

The Grease star blew fans away with a photo of himself alongside his children, Ella, 24, and Ben, 14.

He posted the image on Instagram on January 1 with the message, "Happy new year from the Travolta family."

The photo showed John, Ella and Ben in a snowy location. While John and Ella were dressed in winter attire, Ben wore a T-shirt despite the frosty weather.

He was beaming while his dad and sister donned more demure expressions.

© Instagram John Travolta and his two kids had a snowy Christmas

Fans reacted by commenting on their "strong genes," and wished them a Happy New Year.

Others couldn't believe how much Ben had grown as he stood nearly as tall as John.

Plenty acknowledged his "typical teenage" clothing as he donned short sleeves even when cold.

© Instagram John and his children are close

The snapshot came after the family celebrated a quiet Christmas together.

Ella shared insight into their traditions with photos of their beautiful tree adorned with lights and ornaments.

She made a snowman from coconut shavings (and adorned with an Oreo top hat) and dough for a batch of chocolate chip cookies.

© Gisela Schober John shares his children with his late wife

The family are incredibly close and Ella recently opened up about her supportive dad, who has been by her side while she navigates her career as a musician.

"He's amazing and he's so protective because he's been in this industry — in the movie industry, in the music industry — forever, so he knows how to protect me in that sense," she said during an appearance on the Third Hour of Today.

© Instagram Ben has grown so much

She also opened up about working with him, recalling some of her first ever acting roles as child beside him. "I love working with my dad, if I could always do it, I would."

Ella said she runs a lot of ideas by her father and called him her "role model."

John adores fatherhood and shared three children with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

© Tim Boyles John and Kelly also lost firstborn son Jett in 2009

In addition to Ella and Ben, they were also parents to Jett, who died aged 16 in 2009 after suffering from a seizure.

John detailed how he approached parenting after losing Kelly when he told Kevin Hart his son was concerned he would lose his dad too.

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.

© Getty Images John has been supportive of his kids

"I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'"

He went on: "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can… So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."