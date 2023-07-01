Hailey Bieber blasts 'vile' rumors over relationship with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has had enough. The model has called the allegations of a feud between herself and Selena Gomez "vile," suggesting that the online vitriol is not about the two individuals but the "hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives".

The duo – both of whom are Hollywood stars in their own right – became embroiled in a feisty feud after online users accused Hailey, 26, and her friends, including Kylie Jenner, of throwing shade at Selena. Selena, 30, famously dated Hailey's husband Justin Bieber on-and-off for over eight years when they were teenagers and into their twenties.

"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous," Hailey told Bloomberg's original series, The Circuit With Emily Chang.

"And I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being OK with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not OK with the kind of division that it caused. I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team that person -- I'm just not about that."

In March 2023 Selena revealed Hailey had reached out to tell her she had been receiving death threats from so-called fans of Selena's.In response, Selena sent a strong message to her fans on social media, writing, in part: "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Hailey thanked Selena in her own message, writing: "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing for the last few weeks how to move past this narrative between her and I."

"Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself," she added.

Hailey and Selena followed each other on Instagram after their statements in March.

Why did Hailey fall out with Selena Gomez?

There have long been internet rumors that Hailey has been copying Selena for years, through fashion choices, tattoos and hair styles. However it all came to a head in February 2023 when Selena posted a TikTok poking fun at her over-laminated eyebrows.

Hours later, Hailey and Kylie seemingly made a dig at Selena when Kylie posted a close up of her own eyebrows, and added the caption: "This was an accident???" before also sharing a close up of Hailey's own brows from a FaceTime conversation.

The posts came weeks after Hailey posted a TikTok of herself and friends lip-syncing to the popular sound 'And I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right.'

Fans were quick to assume that Hailey was subtly throwing shade at Selena who, at the time, had been subject to cruel comments about her body after an appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

A week later Hailey then posted a video promoting her Rhode beauty line alongside a solo version of 'Calm Down' by Rema – which was originally a collaboration between Rema and Selena.

What did Justin Bieber's party favors say?

Furthermore, in March 2023, Justin celebrated his 29th birthday and his party favors raised eyebrows when fans realized the message on the lighters read: "I'm so thankful I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted."elena hailey